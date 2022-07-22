Views galore in multimillion dollar home

THEY say the positive ions from ocean air have healing qualities, and you are sure to get a lungful of them standing on the driveway of this ocean-front home.
Built only two years ago, this architectural wonder with 360 degree views of the ocean at Nullaki has entered the market.
Advertisement
William Porteous Properties International agent Peter Robertson said the owners have decided to move because their chidren have been accepted into university in Europe.
"The whole family is going to be moving back to the EU, probably to Scotland, that's the only reason this amazing opportunity exists," Mr Robertson said.
The house is single level with high ceilings, expansive glass (double and triple glazed), with feature stone and timber and views of the undulating hills of the Nullaki Peninsula and Stirling Ranges to the north.
"Positioned in the middle of expansive landscaped lawns and gardens, the home sits as the jewel in the crown of this scenic world class setting," Mr Robertson said.
READ MORE
Some of the highlights of the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home include a large studio, a bedroom with a full ensuite, a theatre with surround sound speakers and a covered verandah.
The large windows to the north, east and west invite the serenity of the ocean inside and there are no neighbors in sight. This property is 44.24 hectares and heavily vegetated.
There is a stunning wine cellar off the main living and dining room, fitting for a home that's in a region renowned for its remarkable selection of wineries.
Adjacent and on a slightly lower level, there is a fantastic high-tech hydroponic green house fitted out for all your horticulture needs.
There is also an enclosed and netted vegetable and fruit garden with raised beds and a fenced chicken run.
Further on there is a large general purpose shed with a studio apartment/bunkhouse and extensive water tanks - holding 440,000 litres in rainwater and ground water.
The property has a bore with solar pumps to complement the extensive rainwater catchment, ensuring an abundant supply of water year-round.
And for all the Novak Djokovic's out there, this property also has a full-sized tennis court.
Advertisement
Mr Robertson said he was expecting offers in the mid-$3 million for this property and encouraged anyone who was interested to contact him on 0427 958 929.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.