AFTER having the opportunity to move anywhere in the world after selling her and her husband Mark's farm, Lynn Daubney decided to stay exactly where she was, in the Manjimup region.
This makes her the perfect addition to Elders Real Estate Manjimup, as her love for the region is contagious and obvious in her work.
Advertisement
Ms Daubney was born and raised in Manjimup, and married a Northcliffe dairy farmer, which harnessed her passion for farming.
When asked exactly what cultivated her love for the region, she said it was the connection she felt within the community, especially within a regional sporting context.
"We've grown with each other - I've got that connection and I feel I've got a belonging here," Ms Daubney said.
Some of the services in Manjimup include the big State school, private school and Warren Health Service.
"You've got good basic services here and specialised services in Perth, but for a regional area we're a good size to still have good support," she said.
As a former shire councillor, Ms Daubney has a passion for the local community and local knowledge about different building requirements.
READ MORE
"I've got a good understanding of our zones in our area, our town planning schemes and what is a special development area," she said.
"So I've got that good local knowledge, I really hope to pass that through all the negotiations I do to the best of my ability.
"Local knowledge is a big thing in doing real estate well, because I've got connections with other organisations here that can help out, it's not just about buying a property.
"Some people want to then build or get a good fence contractor, so I'll have that contact for them.
"It's about customising a move for them."
According to the Real Estate Institute of Western Australia there has been considerable growth in the southern regions this year, with Manjimup growing 8.6 per cent.
Nearby, Deanmill has had 64.8pc annual growth to an annual median house price of $750,000.
"I don't blame them, why wouldn't you want to move to a regional area versus a city built up area?" Ms Daubney said.
"If you can do your work from here, it's a lovely spot.
Advertisement
"If you want to go bushwalking or bike riding or down to the Windy Harbour beaches, you can.
"We've got great attractions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.