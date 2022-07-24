WARINGA Distribution is excited to introduce the renowned Grégoire Besson brand's premium cultivation equipment to Australian farmers, becoming an exclusive distributor for Australia.
Founded in Montigné, France, in 1801 and part of the GB Group, Grégoire Besson manufactures high-quality cultivation and soil preparation machinery designed to improve soil productivity efficiently and sustainably.
The range includes ploughing, stubble cultivation, soil restructuring and seed bed preparation equipment with a variety of configurable options suitable for all farm sizes and terrains.
"We are excited to grow the Waringa brand with Grégoire Besson," said Waringa Distribution general manager Sam Abbott.
"Our customers expect the best and the Grégoire Besson brand is well-known and regarded by farmers globally for its strength, versatility and high level of performance.
"There has been strong demand from our dealers and customers for premium cultivation equipment and following extensive market research, we are confident that Grégoire Besson will not only meet but exceed our customers' requirements and expectations."
Waringa Distribution has taken on a diverse range of global brands since 2014, including Agri-Spread, Elmer's Manufacturing, Highline Manufacturing, Equalizer and Geringhoff , and has a dealer network of more than 60 dealers nationally to assist customers with purchasing and product support.
Grégoire Besson president Patrick Besson said he was looking forward to having Waringa distribute its products in Australia.
"Over the years, in all continents, the expansion of Grégoire-Besson has always happened in the same way - listening to the agronomic needs of farmers, adapting the soil engaged machines to local conditions and ensuring a high-quality service through a professional network of importers and dealers," Mr Besson said.
The addition of Grégoire Besson cultivation equipment range would bring together all Waringa's products, he said.
"Grégoire Besson complements our existing brands and enables Waringa to offer a comprehensive range of high-quality equipment for every stage of the growing process," Mr Besson said.
The Grégoire Besson range will be available at the end of this year in preparation for the 2023 season.
