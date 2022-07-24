Farm Weekly
Waringa Distribution brings Grégoire Besson brand's premium cultivation equipment to Australian farmers

July 24 2022 - 10:30pm
Sam Abbott (left), GM Waringa Distribution and John Warr (second right), director, Waringa Distribution, with the Grégoire Besson International sales team including Patrick Besson (centre), GB Group chief executive officer.

WARINGA Distribution is excited to introduce the renowned Grégoire Besson brand's premium cultivation equipment to Australian farmers, becoming an exclusive distributor for Australia.

