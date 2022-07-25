Penalties are not enough, industry says

ILLEGALLY smuggled meat and dairy products could be the most likely way foot and mouth disease (FMD) enters Australia.
And - given the disease can survive on such 'FMD high risk material' for up to nine months - it is concerning to say the least.
Australia has very strict quarantine laws and border controls to restrict FMD-susceptible animals or products from being imported by travellers.
It is illegal to bring frozen, chilled or freeze-dried foods into the country without a permit.
In light of recent outbreaks, all flights into Australia are being assessed for risk, including for materials such as meat, dairy and contaminated footwear, and all passengers and crew on these flights are being assessed.
However, some industry representatives have questioned the penalties for biosecurity breaches, saying they are not a harsh enough deterrent.
From 2020-21, the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) destroyed or exported 12 tonnes of illegally imported FMD-susceptible products.
According to a DAFF spokesperson, infringements up to $2664 can be issued for breaches of the Biosecurity Act by travellers who fail to declare or make false declarations.
The spokesperson said all meat and vegetable products must be declared on the incoming passenger card (IPC), which is a legal declaration.
"All airlines play mandatory biosecurity messaging (video/audio) in flight at top of descent (just prior to landing - not mid-flight when passengers may be sleeping) highlighting biosecurity risks and the need to declare food and ingredients and to leave all food onboard.
"The arrivals area of airports have similar messaging (electronic and posters) reinforcing the message to clear or to dispose of food in biosecurity bins."
Everyone had a role in preventing pests and diseases from entering Australia, the spokesperson said.
They said travellers should declare goods and risk location areas (such as farms) on the IPC - this includes questions specifically relating to food, animal products and equipment, soil and rural areas.
"It is recommended people who have been in contact with FMD-infected animals or infected areas do not visit farms or handle livestock for at least seven days after returning to Australia," the spokesperson said.
"All footwear, clothing and equipment must be free of mud, animal manure and mucus."
As well as risk assessments and questioning of passengers and crew on flight, biosecurity measures have been ramped up at the border with detector dogs, x-ray or baggage inspection.
Risk foods or animal products and equipment or clothing used with animals are treated or forfeited for destruction at the border.
