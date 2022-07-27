Farm Weekly
McIntosh & Son acquires Staines Esperance

July 27 2022 - 10:00am
McIntosh & Son director Stuart McIntosh (left), with Devon Gilmour, general manager McIntosh & Son Albany, Esperance, Katanning, and Kulin, Simon Staines and Neil Staines, Staines Esperance and McIntosh & Son Group chief executive officer David Capper outside the Chadwick dealership that McIntosh & Son has acquired and will be moving to from next Monday, August 1.

MCINTOSH & Son has expanded its Western Australian dealer network by signing an agreement to acquire Staines Esperance, effective from next Monday, August 1.

