MCINTOSH & Son has expanded its Western Australian dealer network by signing an agreement to acquire Staines Esperance, effective from next Monday, August 1.
The move will see McIntosh & Son move into, and rebrand, the existing Staines Esperance premises and add the New Holland, Morris and K-Line franchises to its offering in the area.
Devon Gilmour, general manager McIntosh & Son Albany, Esperance, Katanning, and Kulin will lead the dealership team, which will be a blend of McIntosh & Son and Staines Esperance staff.
The Staines family said it was proud of its achievements over the past 27 years and felt the time was right to hand over the business' reins.
"We have really enjoyed serving the growers of Esperance over the past 27 years but it takes the resources of a larger dealer group to meet the changing demands of agriculture," Neil Staines said.
"We would like to thank our dedicated team who have supported us and our customers over the journey.
"In particular, we would like to thank Peter Drummond, who was an integral part of our leadership team for more than 25 of the 27 years we have been in business in Esperance.
"We've loved being a part of the Esperance community and would not have handed over the keys unless we knew our legacy was in good hands."
New Holland Agriculture and Construction, Australia and New Zealand general manager Bruce Healy thanked the Staines family and team for their 27 years of business and support.
"Neil, Sue and Simon have all been integral in the success of New Holland in the Esperance region and we thank them for their decades of support," Mr Healy said.
"Our relationship with the McIntosh Group only strengthens with this agreement, and we're looking forward to seeing Devon and his team continue to cultivate our brand's substantial position in the industry."
Devon Gilmour said he was excited about the acquisition and that after operating in the area for more than five years, his team is "eager and well-equipped" for the expansion.
"While the announcement in Esperance is new, the product knowledge and support systems for New Holland, Morris, and K-Line are well-established in our group, so this feels like a natural progression," Mr Gilmour said.
"The Staines have built a great business in Esperance, and we are grateful they have chosen us to continue their legacy.
"We're ready for the next stage in Esperance, and what it means for our customers, current and future."
The McIntosh Group strengthens its partnership with CNH Industrial (CNHi) through this agreement and is now a dealer of New Holland Agriculture at all of its eight regional Western Australian dealerships, as well as its Queensland dealership in Dalby.
This acquisition follows the agreement in May 2021 which saw McIntosh Group become the national distributor for CNHi construction franchise, CASE CE, and purchase CNHi's company-owned store Case Vic in Melbourne.
McIntosh Distribution and McIntosh CE, part of the McIntosh Group, have the national distribution rights for Miller Sprayers and Case Construction - both CNHi products.
For more than 65 years, the McIntosh Group has set the benchmark in equipment management solutions, providing customers across Australia with unrivalled support in the agricultural and construction industries. Having grown to employ more than 400 people Australia-wide, its decisionmakers remain in the frontline - to deliver and nurture a service-first culture.
