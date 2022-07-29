Farm Weekly

DPIRD heads up development of more resistant wheat varieties.

July 29 2022 - 7:00am
The DPIRD research team which has been working on the yellow spot disease resistance research Manisha Shankar (left), Donna Foster and Dorthe Jorgensen.

GRAINS researchers in Western Australia have wrapped up a ground-breaking project, resulting in 11 new wheat lines with very high levels of resistance to yellow spot.

