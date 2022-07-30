AUSTRALIA'S most recognised emerging leadership program for the grains industry, Australian Grains Leaders Program (AGLP) has opened applications for the 2023 cohort.
More than 130 people have gone through the program which has been active for more than 15 years.
Growers and other individuals working in grain-related roles participate in a year-long development program which focuses on leadership and advocacy skills.
GrainGrowers chairman and AGLP program graduate Brett Hosking encouraged growers to consider taking up the opportunity.
"AGLP offers emerging grower leaders the opportunity to take a little time off the farm and hone some important skills to support your community, business, family and yourself," Mr Hosking said.
"There is so much that growers can take away from the AGLP experience."
AGLP seeks to develop each participant's leadership style and is based on an integrated model of leadership knowledge, skills development, enterprise and industry engagement, plus practical application.
The full cost of the one-year program is covered by GrainGrowers.
"AGLP brings together people from across Australia," Mr Hosking said.
"As a young grower there aren't always chances to travel and meet fellow farmers from other areas and see how they are embracing some of the opportunities you might also be looking at on your farm."
As part of the program, each participant works on a project, which in 2023 will cover farm inputs, workforce, trade and market access, climate and carbon, and grain freight and supply chain.
Applications close on Monday, August 29.
