WA Dairy Industry Five Year Development Plan officially lauched

By Mal Gill
July 31 2022 - 10:30pm
WAFarmers dairy council president and Forest Grove farmer Ian Noakes (left), Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan and independent working group chairman Brad Weir with the WA Dairy Industry Five Year Development Plan launched at the WAFarmers dairy council conference.

A CLEAR before-tax profit of 20c per litre for their milk, being earned by at least half of the State's 121 dairy farmers, is one of the strategic outcomes proposed in a five-year dairy plan launched recently.

