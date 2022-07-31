Farm Weekly
Home/Agribusiness

WA Agricultural Research Collaboration to drive ag industry investment

By Bree Swift
July 31 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murdoch University professor Richard Harper (left), CSIRO deputy director agriculture and food Michael Robertson, Grains Research and Development Centre (GRDC) chairman John Woods, Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan, Curtin University deputy vice chancellor research Chris Moran, Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) chief scientist Ben Biddulph, Edith Cowan University (ECU) deputy vice chancellor research Caroline Finch and The University of Western Australia (UWA) deputy vice chancellor research Anna Nowak.

A NEW collaboration to reinvigorate agricultural research and development capability in Western Australia is hoped to attract about $100 million in funding.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.