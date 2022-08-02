Extreme weather isn't over, says BoM

AGRICULTURAL Western Australia has been hit with wild weather over the last couple of days, with promise of more to come.
Over the last 48 hours, Gidgegannup received a jacket-drenching 50.8 millimetres, Chittering picked up 43.8mm and Gingin recorded 42.8mm.
There have also been reports from further inland of 25 to 30mm of rain, according to Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Jessica Lingard.
"Basically what happened was we had a cold front move through yesterday, so that dropped a really nice drop of rainfall through the agricultural areas," Ms Lingard said.
Julian McGill, a farmer from Wyening, said he had had a "good run" of rain over the past four weeks.
"We've had 25mm in this system and we had 80mm in July - but that July rain didn't come till the second half of July," Mr McGill said.
"Before that, things were looking pretty dry actually.
"The last half of June and the first half of July, crops were actually starting to go backwards a bit."
Because of this recent rain, Mr McGill believed he was on track to have an average year, if not better.
"Hopefully the frost stays away and we have a nice, mild calm spring and if that all falls in line, we should be in for a ripper," he said.
"If you put in the current commodity prices, compared to where they were in harvest last year, potentially there is a fair bit of money to be made."
Mr McGill's canola is about a week in front of where it was last year, and some of the early wheat is 10 days in front of last year, but he said he was "a long way from the finish line".
The Bureau of Meteorology predicts another cold front moving through the agricultural areas later this afternoon and a third cold front tomorrow, bringing rain and high speed winds.
"Wind speed really depends on what we call the pressure gradient," Ms Lingard said.
Wind speed is determined by how quickly a system moves from an area of high pressure to an area of low pressure.
"The more squeeze you see on the isobars on a weather map, the stronger the winds are," she said.
"So we've got the peak in that pressure gradient that happens tomorrow morning, that's when we expect to see the strongest winds."
Parts of Western Australia have already experienced "pretty incredible wind gusts," with the strongest gust being 137 kilometres an hour, recorded at Cape Leeuwin.
"Further inland, Gingin recorded 109km/h, which is actually a new record for the station," Ms Lingard said.
"Their previous record was 96km/h, so they smashed that by 13km/h.
"We also had 80km/h gusts reported from the eastern Goldfields, so it's not just the coastal locations that are copping these really strong gusts, it is moving throughout inland parts as well."
While there will be a ridge developing over the central parts of the west coast on Thursday, conditions will ease towards the weekend and farmers will be able to see the sun once again.
"We do have another cold front that will move through on Saturday, but it really doesn't look anywhere near as bad as the fronts that we've just had," she said.
"Nowhere near as windy and not as much rainfall likely out of it either.
"We will have some more rain over the weekend, but not comparable to what we are going through at the moment."
Swells were also reaching monstrous heights this morning, with eight metre swells recorded off Rottnest this morning and 9m recorded at Cape Naturaliste.
"It's pretty crazy wave conditions, I don't think there are many beaches left along the west coast," Ms Lingard said.
"The sea is right on top, so there will be some coastal erosion with these constant waves crashing into the beaches."
Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. You can find me singing with great passion to Olivia Rodrigo in my spare time.
