Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

Big Chamberlain tractor plan continues for Carnamah

By Mal Gill
August 4 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artists impression of how the Carnamah big tractor will look at five times larger than the real thing. Carnamah Shire council and a local project committee are waiting to hear if they have won a $300,000 government grant for the project.

CARNAMAH'S big tractor committee and shire council are waiting to hear whether the project to build a five times larger than life Chamberlain Model 40K replica has won a $300,000 Federal government grant.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.