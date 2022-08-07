WHERE there is nature, there is beauty.
Look to nature and it's easy to find inspiration in its colours, patterns, textures and movement.
And out in the natural Australian landscape, it's also where natural fibres can be found, such as the world's most sustainable, biodegradable, thermo-regulating, moisture-wicking wonder fibre, Merino wool.
It's precisely what Iris and Wool founder Emily Riggs discovered, after moving to her husband Tom's family farm two hours' north of Adelaide, near Burra.
Fifth-generation Merino sheep farmers, Tom and Emily run 15,000 Merino sheep across four properties within 45 minutes of each other, so back when Emily first joined the family business, she found herself out under the big blue skies and rolling pastoral landscape daily.
She also found herself regularly dealing with Merino mobs and running her hands through their wool, knowing there was more to be made from their fleeces.
The 33-year-old didn't grow up on a farm but lived rurally her entire childhood, thanks to both of her school teacher parents, while her now-89 year old grandmother still lives on her family property 'Tolderol' where Emily would spend school holidays.
Ms Riggs' mother, Belinda (most knew her as Jane) McLeod, grew up on that farm, and in a heart-breaking turn of events, they embarked on a mother-daughter journey no one would willingly choose to take - battling cancer together.
When Ms Riggs was just 10 years of age, she was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and shortly after her diagnosis her beautiful mother lost her battle with breast cancer and passed away at the age of 43.
In the darkest of her days, the youngster was fighting for her own life and due to harsh cancer treatments, she had begun to lose her hair, so she turned to fashion to feel good about herself.
It represented freedom, a welcome distraction and creative outlet for her, so later in life when she married a Merino producer, it seemed the elements had aligned to start her own luxury fashion label using 100 per cent Australian Merino wool.
Iris and Wool was created in 2019, the 'Iris' in honour of her late mother's favourite flower, who Ms Riggs truly feels has been alongside her on this journey from farm to fashion.
She was steadfast in wanting to nurture a business built with love, sustainability, authenticity and sincerity, in addition to philanthropy.
Iris and Wool was a way for Ms Riggs to give back to others in need, with five per cent of all sales donated to the McGrath Foundation in honour of her mother's courage.
Now a mother herself to four year old Sam and nearly two-year-old Lucy, this resilient and determined woman not only juggled becoming a new mother and launching her own business in 2019, she also had to contend with horrific drought and then a global pandemic.
"Launching in the middle of the worst drought in history and then COVID-19 definitely tested me, but I believe my resilient mind-set really helped me overcome this," Ms Riggs said.
"It's been such a rewarding process building my brand and I can't wait to see what the future holds.
"My very wise grandmother used to tell me as a girl 'if at first you don't succeed, then try, and try again' and while I didn't always use this growing up, it has become one of my guiding phrases in my business.
"Giving back is everything to me, it's tightly aligned with my purpose and my driving force behind why I do what I do.
"I was given a second chance at life and I want to support others in any way I can, to help them have the same outcome.
"We are big supporters of the McGrath Foundation.
"A percentage of every Iris and Wool sale goes towards this incredible organisation, to support them in the work they do in placing breast care nurses into communities across Australia."
After completing an eight month 'how to start your own fashion business' course online from concept to launch, Ms Riggs had designed and produced Iris and Wool's first collection.
Every design is made with 100pc certified Australian Merino wool, all Woolmark accredited and named after either sentimental items, special places or wool producing towns across Australia.
The process begins 12 months in advance of every seasonal capsule of clothing they design, which is when the search for inspiration begins - and it is often found in her own pastoral paddock of a backyard.
A reflection of her surroundings can be found woven into every piece, such as the recently launched Iris and Wool knitted jumper with a unique 'wheat' stitch, designed to honour Australian primary producers.
In addition to her own designs, Ms Riggs has also evolved into working collaboratively with other people and brands just as passionate about Merino wool, such as beloved television presenter and public wool campaigner Catriona Rowntree.
"About 12 months out from the season, we start researching and usually looking to my own backyard for inspiration," she said.
"I definitely design for my own taste and what I want to wear.
"Which is why collaborations are so good, they get you out of your comfort zone.
"We sketch our designs and have them made into tech packs, which are all the garment measurements and specific details like a rib cuff or a cable here.
"Then our supplier will make a proto sample for us to fit and make, we send comments back, choose our final colourways and have them make samples for a photoshoot.
"We then create a look book to send off to potential stockists, and this selling happens six months prior to actually launching in store, so it's quite a process.
"Every online order is personally packed and sent from my 'office' in our farmhouse.
"It sounds cliché I know, but we do truly put so much love into every product we make.
"In the designing, the making and even the packing off to customers, and we like to surprise and delight whenever we can."
When it comes to the collaborations, the idea came to Ms Riggs when she first met Catriona Rowntree at a local show not far from Burra.
As an ambassador for Australian Wool Innovation, Ms Rowntree has emerged an incredible champion of Aussie Merino wool and the business owner also knew she also adored fashion, so she thought she'd approach her to see if she was interested in partnering with Iris and Wool.
Ms Riggs said it has been a real buzz working with Ms Rowntree, with her infectious energy and eye for design, and as an added bonus, the two wool women have become good friends through collaborating together.
One of her favourite pieces is the Little River Dress, part of the Catriona Rowntree Capsule collection of high-end pieces.
The Little River dress is a 'Merino meets Marilyn Monroe' ruffled knit dress made from 100pc Australian Certified Merino wool to striking effect, and the first dress Iris and Wool have offered.
Having 15,000 Merino sheep sustainably growing wool right outside her front door, using it as the predominant fibre for her budding fashion business made good business sense on a surface level.
However once Ms Riggs started digging deeper into the myriad of benefits Merino wool offers, she knew no other fibre could compete.
She uses her brand, social media accounts and stunning luxurious garments to educate customers and as often as she can, in an attempt to debunk traditional attitudes and perceptions of Merino wool.
"The first myth I'm trying to undo is that Merino wool is itchy and or scratchy, but this couldn't be further from the truth," she said.
"It's superfine and so soft against the skin because the Merino wool fibres we use are only 18-19 microns thick.
"In comparison, a human hair is between 60 and 180 microns in thickness.
"What that means is that Merino wool is more flexible, bends softly against your skin and doesn't itch one bit.
"Another myth is that Merino wool is only for winter, when it is the perfect choice for all seasons, including summer as it is thermo-regulating.
"This means it keeps you warm in the winter and cool in the summer, it's breathable, odour-resistant and temperature regulating."
Ms Riggs genuinely loves being involved in the Merino industry, and believes there is immense opportunity for the industry to capitalise on the 'slow fashion' movement, with consumers making more environmentally conscious purchase decisions.
Now more than ever, people are wanting to buy sustainably, they want traceability and ethically produced fashion, and she knows Merino wool is the perfect choice.
"Merino wool has so much potential in the fashion world," she said.
"It is such a diverse fibre with endless possibilities, from athleisure wear to the high-end fashion and everything in between.
"I really believe it's the best fibre in the world."
Iris and Wool continues to be the perfect fit for Ms Riggs - like the ideal blend of a Merino wool jumper with a heart on its sleeve, with the effervescent entrepreneur following her own heart and a beautiful bunch of Iris' on her desk, blooming to their potential.
