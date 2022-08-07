Farm Weekly
Australian Wool Testing Authority reports more WA wool testing

By Mal Gill
August 7 2022 - 5:00am
Wool testing numbers have increased

WOOL tests numbers increased by 8.4 per cent in Western Australia last month, compared to the previous July, supporting brokers' assertions stockpiles held until prices improve are being cleared from wool stores.

