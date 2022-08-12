WESTERN Australian wool warrior Steve Noa is on a one-man crusade to rid the world of 'synthetic stink'.
He is utterly baffled that suffocating and smelly synthetic fibres continue to dominate the apparel industry, with wool only accounting for a 1.5 per cent share of the apparel textile market.
Advertisement
It's a statistic that propels this passionate wool advocate even further forward on his solo polo mission, working hard to get his TheMerinoPolo shirts onto the backs of as many people in corporate businesses, clubs and groups as possible.
"The wool industry as a whole is up against a few challenges and consumer perceptions," Mr Noa said.
"Preconceived ideas such as wool being scratchy on the skin, not machine washable, can't be worn in the heat, won't hold its shape - these are all the kinds of challenges wool as a fibre continues to face.
"But I know that if I can just get my shirt onto the back of a decision maker within a company, that's most of those hurdles cleared.
"Once the polo is in their hands, it's easier for me to dispel such misconceptions because they can feel the product, how it's as soft as silk, see the quality craftsmanship and I can chat to them about the many benefits of wool.
"As a male, we can get a bit on the nose by lunchtime in 40 degree heat, and wearing a stifling synthetic polo shirt doesn't do anyone any favours.
"But TheMerinoPolo is so much more breathable and comfortable.
"It's got those amazing natural wool qualities that draw moisture from the inside out, plus the anti-fungal properties to help with odour."
TheMerinoPolo is Mr Noa's passion project, originating from his extensive experience within the wool industry, working as a wool buyer and consultant for more than 30 years.
He's had huge volumes of high-class wool clips pass through his hands over the past three decades, so much so that he knows first-hand why wool is such a wonderful and versatile natural fibre.
TheMerinoPolo consists of 87 per cent 18.5 micron wool and 13pc recycled nylon, giving the shirt extra durability, helping hold its shape, while only weighing 165 grams as a comfortable lightweight garment suited to every season.
Such is his belief and conviction in his top quality polo product, Mr Noa took a leap two years ago and started his own company WAMerinoCo, with a sole focus on producing exceptional Merino polo shirts.
While he currently still works full-time as Endeavour Wool's WA buyer, Mr Noa has undertaken a direct marketing approach and at this point remains an exclusively online business.
He aims to target all sorts of groups, including corporate and mining companies, sporting groups to large or small businesses to wear TheMerinoPolo, which can be custom embroidered with company logos using a local WA embroiderer.
By approaching businesses face-to-face, he has been able to get his product directly into customer's hands and enthusiastically and vigorously educate people on the many benefits of wool.
Advertisement
There are several reasons he decided to take this direct approach - the main one being large orders allow WAMerinoCo to become more price competitive with synthetic fibres.
Existing as an online business also assists with being able to keep his overhead and production costs low, allowing TheMerinoPolo to remain at an accessible price point.
Mr Noa has personally designed the polo shirts for both men and women, ensuring comfortable fit and sizing, selecting the base colours, but also has the flexibility to tailor polos to any specifications upon request.
This flexibility is due to the fact he has almost total control over his product from the very beginning, from purchasing the wool, to liaising with his world-leading Chinese processors and garment makers, to doing all his own marketing and distribution from a workshop at home.
READ MORE:
Advertisement
"When you break it right down to the base level, one sheep can make around 20 polo shirts for me," Mr Noa said.
"My very first batch of TheMerinoPolo shirts were made from wool purchased from Western Australian and Victorian farmers, which adds a broad scale traceability element to the business, as people are increasingly wanting to know where things originate from.
"It also gives the woolgrower a sense of ownership over an exceptional end product, properly showcasing what their amazing, organic and renewable natural fibre can do.
"There is a great 'green' story behind wool and how wonderful is it to be able to say it will only take say, maybe six months to compost, rather than six centuries or more like synthetic fibres?
"I guess you could say I'm on a one-man crusade to improve the narrative around wool and have always held the belief that if something is well made using wool, it should almost sell itself.
Advertisement
"Even just over the past 30 years, there's been huge advances made in the world of wool through genetics, quality and quantities.
"We can now do things with wool that's 20 to 21 micron that we only used to be able to do with superfine 18 micron wool."
Mr Noa believes even though Australia has never had less sheep, WA wool producers were leading the way with improved genetics and breeding desirable wool traits suited to current markets.
It remains one of the last States in Australia producing large scale pure Merino wool clips.
With the rise of crossbred wool quantities entering the market, particularly in the Eastern States, it has become harder to source large lines of top quality pure Merino wool.
As a State, WA produces a beautiful, consistent wool clip that Mr Noa is proud and passionate about promoting, whether it be through his job as a wool buyer or WAMerinoCo and its TheMerinoPolo.
Advertisement
He said the current market in WA was saved and boosted by last year's excellent growing season, and with this year shaping up to be the same, it will give Merino wool producers a great chance to replenish their numbers.
As a direct result, the quality of wool is expected to be sensational, and Mr Noa believes there's a large group of WA woolgrowers who have their fingers directly on the pulse of the latest and greatest genetics and wool quality.
"WA is well positioned to capitalise on their pure Merino wool clips," he said.
"With a lot of crossbred wool entering the market, particularly from the Eastern States, it's becoming harder to find top quality, pure Merino wool.
"But there's definitely a demand and market there for it, so we need everyone to be out there promoting what modern wool can achieve.
"I'm a true believer in the virtues of wool and don't believe it's being utilised or promoted to its full potential yet.
Advertisement
"I'd like to see more passion from the wool-growing community, from grassroots all the way to the top, to keep pushing, supporting and working hard to see the success of wool as a natural fibre and show what it can really do."
It's that steadfast belief in the quality and merit of his product that gave Mr Noa the confidence to develop TheMerinoPolo in the first place, as he recognised corporate attire was becoming more 'business casual', with top quality polo shirts a firm staple within the trend.
Particularly during the pandemic years, a definitive shift occurred among corporate and business wear, catering toward a more relaxed and versatile style epitomised by TheMerinoPolo.
The versatility of a polo shirt meant it could be worn for business, sport or pleasure, and with the added benefit of Merino wool's temperature regulation, moisture and odour control, lightweight, smooth silky feel, it was the ideal combination.
After considering customer feedback and demand, Mr Noa is also exploring different avenues of expanding his range, potentially including long-sleeved shirts in the future.
Like any top quality product, it takes time to develop and expertly craft, with a four to five month turnaround time from buying the wool to getting TheMerinoPolo product into the customer's hands.
Advertisement
It's a slight challenge, but one Mr Noa said he thoroughly explains to his customers, who are more than willing to wait a little longer for their long-term investment.
"I couldn't be happier with how the business is going," he said.
"It has grown very organically, through word of mouth and a direct marketing approach.
"I'm all about chatting to the right people and getting my polos into the right hands.
"I knew once people had them on their backs, they would love them and thankfully so far that seems to be the case.
"We had a big breakthrough recently, as I managed to get a shirt to a guy who works for Mercedes in Victoria, and he loved them so much his entire Mercedes team are now wearing them.
Advertisement
"It's easy to talk about something you are passionate about, so I love spreading the word to as many people as possible.
"I never wanted WAMerinoCo and TheMerinoPolo to be a niche business, I always wanted to get wool to the masses, and that's what I will continue to fight for."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.