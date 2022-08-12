Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

TheMerinoPolo shirts are a great fit

By Caitlyn Burling
August 12 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WAMerinoCo founder Steve Noa (centre) proudly wears the stylish and versatile TheMerinoPolo, which is made of 87 per cent, 18.5 micron Merino wool, with 13pc of recycled nylon added for extra durability and shape.

WESTERN Australian wool warrior Steve Noa is on a one-man crusade to rid the world of 'synthetic stink'.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.