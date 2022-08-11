A RECENT workshop and field walk held at Benger brought together farmers and industry stakeholders to discuss and explore the latest in practical, onground methods to measure and improve soil carbon.
Hosted by the WA Future Food Producer Group in partnership with Regen WA, the day started with an overview on soil health and how carbon can improve plant growth and biodiversity, with it being highlighted there needs to be a balance between social, economic and natural capital.
RegenWA program manager Bonnie Jupp shared insights into the process of measuring natural capital onfarm and took the group through the rapid soil testing protocols being developed to allow farmers to assess soil function indicators without having to pay for official testing.
"Natural Capital Accounting is an exciting space," Ms Jupp said.
"It is interesting to have conversations with farmers about how their farm management practices influence the quality and value of their natural assets - soil, water, plants and animals and how that improves overall farm performance."
Pedaga Investments director Dan Hester also spoke about a soil carbon project being delivered with Meat & Livestock Australia, comparing the efficacy of bio mineral and synthetic fertilisers in improving carbon sequestration rates.
"There has been a lot of talk about biomineral fertilisers over the last few years and what we want to get is actual data to see if soil carbon improves over the three years," Mr Hester said.
"We are also keeping track of production and profit levels, so we can see if there is any difference between the biomineral regime when compared to a conventional fertiliser regime."
Other presentations included Axis Tech managing director Wes Lawrence who discussed the Federal government's Soil Data Payments Program, where farmers can be paid for sharing historical soil data, and local farmer Blythe Calnan shared the onfarm measures he implemented to build up soil carbon at Runnymede Farm.
Together with Greg Hooper, Ms Calnan has more than 200 hectares in which she currently runs 400 chickens, producing pastured eggs, and 400 head of grassfed beef.
They have been focused on creating a regenerative farming system, which includes managing grazing, spreading compost tea from worm castings, foliar applications of fertiliser and recognising the role of all the livestock on the farm.
Food Future Network chief executive officer Hannah Lalor said the event had fulfilled its promise of connecting and sharing for the benefit of all.
"It was wonderful to see the engagement between farmers and our invited guests at morning tea and lunch and the interest in the new technology and projects that are happening in our State," Ms Lalor said.
"It is clear that events like these are so important to bring people together, which will lead to stronger communities and further sharing of our challenges, ideas and opportunities in this sustainable farming space."
