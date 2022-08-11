Farm Weekly

WA Future Food Producer Group focuses on soil carbon

By Shannon Beattie
August 11 2022 - 11:30pm
Participants at the workshop and field walk enjoyed the sunshine while listening to discussions on trials, monitoring equipment and soil health testing.

A RECENT workshop and field walk held at Benger brought together farmers and industry stakeholders to discuss and explore the latest in practical, onground methods to measure and improve soil carbon.

