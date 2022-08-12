NEWLY-elected Country Women's Association (CWA) WA State president Anne Gething believes age is just a number, and you are never too old to make a difference.
"I wasn't wholly confident, probably because of my age because I am a senior," Ms Gething admits, but at 75 years young, she is as enthusiastic and quick-witted as ever.
One of the main things Ms Gething wants to do as president is visit branches and encourage them to have influence in their own community.
"Because of COVID-19, there hasn't been much visiting by the State president to a lot of the more isolated branches, that's one thing I really want to do," she said.
"But also, not ignoring the members who are in the metro area.
"We are all working for the same aim of the association which is to improve the wellbeing of all people, especially those in country areas, by promoting courtesy, co-operation, community effort, ethical standards and the wise use of resources."
At the recent CWA conference hosted in Gingin, there were a range of community issues raised that Ms Gething believes need to be worked on to find a solution.
"Things have changed a lot over the years, and I just feel that the association could have much more influence than it has had in recent times," Ms Gething said.
"I've just been reading a letter from one of the young lasses who comes from the stations, who is very concerned about the lighting on trains.
"She lost her brother in a level-crossing accident."
Ms Gething has been a member of the CWA since 1983 and was a member of the Kalannie branch, as they farmed in the area.
"I was involved with lots of State committees over the years, once you get really interested in something you can't stop, can you?" she said.
Ms Gething applied for the CWA general secretary position in 1999 (now called the chief executive officer) and held that position for 15 years.
She and her husband Barry then decided to semi-retire on a block in Bullsbrook, opposite the Walyunga National Park.
"We had cattle - it was just lovely being there because it rained," she said.
"And we had a hay business, we grew hay and my husband did a lot of hay cutting and baling for people around the district."
Barry fell ill for a while, before recovering, and the pair decided it was time to fully retire.
The couple moved to a house in Safety Bay, and have been living there for the past three years.
Ms Gething joined the Safety Bay CWA branch, and despite living in the greater metropolitan area, is still extremely connected to the people in rural WA.
"Even though I'm living in the city now, the country people are always on my horizons," she said.
"I have family farming in the Goodlands area, we are always concerned about whether it's rained or not.
"Every now and then my husband and I head up to the bush and help out at the end of seeding, hay time or whatever needs to be done.
"Sometimes it might be as simple as a grocery trip when everyone has been too busy to organise any replenishment of the cupboards and fridges.
"We are quite often on the road, which is good because you get to see what's happening around the State."
