ELIZABETH von Perger is the new chief executive officer of Stirlings to Coast Farmers (SCF), following the resignation of Nathan Dovey.
Ms von Perger had an extensive career in the mining and agricultural industries, previously working as a grower relations manager with the Grains Research and Development Corporation and as an environmental scientist with various mining companies.
She also previously worked in the sustainable agriculture field with Wheatbelt NRM and as an agronomist with Elders.
SCF chairwoman Sandy Forbes said Ms von Perger would inject considerable knowledge and experience.
"The SCF board has every confidence that Lizzie has the skills and experience required to lead SCF into the future, enhancing the value and impact of SCF activities for its members," Ms Forbes said.
"For his part, Mr Dovey has moved onto a role managing Wellstead Rural Services (David Grays).
"The board would also like to acknowledge and thank Mr Dovey for his significant contribution to SCF," Ms Forbes said.
