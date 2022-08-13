IN 2013, Borden farmer Paul O'Meehan's dream of expanding his family business through leased land was fulfilled.
Mr O'Meehan, of A O'Meehan and Co, went from about 3500 hectares (8500 acres) of crop to a whopping 11,600 hectares (28,000 acres) in one year.
Today, he has feedlot capacity of 5000-head with his own brand Stirling Ranges Beef (formerly Butterfield Beef), which employs up to 13 staff members in the busy seasons.
Mr O'Meehan shared how a family farm can grow in scale, increase in staff and still maintain its values at Meat & Livestock Australia's (MLA) MeatUp forum at the Muresk Institute last Friday.
He said the three aspects of his business - which had been refined over about 14 years - included:
Mr O'Meehan said several opportunities had been created for his team to have input and receive understanding of the farm program.
"What makes this interesting is it isn't what I think, it is what my team thinks," Mr O'Meehan said.
"And that's the difference in why this works because they feel they have ownership and purpose in the business."
Mr O'Meehan highlighted HR as a critical part of business and just as important as doing a farm plan, budgeting or servicing tractors for seeding.
He said as part of this, four to five meetings are held a year, usually both pre and post seeding and harvest.
"We use a system called the SMEAC principle, which stands for situation, mission, execution, administration and communication.
"So you talk about how the situation will be, you talk about the crop, the crop window, why you have those and the equipment.
"Mission - is according to a plan, safely and on time.
"Execution - we talk about the planning windows, why, the operating teams, shifts, depths of equipment and administration.
"Communication - we have in our chat, which is mostly a group message that goes to everyone and involves the entire team in the conversation."
About five years ago, Mr O'Meehan also decided to include the business' stakeholders in the discussion and plan.
He said this also provided them with an opportunity to provide feedback on what could be improved and what was working.
Other systems Mr O'Meehan follows in his business are PMI - positive, minus and ideas - and personal development.
Again, both of these involve everyone in his team and highlights what is working, what isn't and how it can be improved both in the business and in individuals.
"Personal development is an opportunity for my staff to be evaluated by their peers, so it isn't what I think, it is what their workmates think," he said.
"It is great feedback and important to help identify change - I am also included in that.
"Information improves and keeps good guys and uncovers fake and dishonesty - there's nothing better than being reviewed by your peers.
"So in summary, I can't imagine doing business without human resource management and it is part of our culture now."
The MeatUp forum was attended by more than 80 red meat producers, stakeholders and industry representatives from across WA.
The aim of the forum was to provide beef, sheep and goat producers with an opportunity to learn something new, stay up-to-date with the latest onfarm research and technologies and network with others in the red meat industry.
It was developed by a regional producer working group - which included members of the Western Australian Livestock Research Council - in collaboration with Pinion Advisory, AgPro Management for WA events and MLA staff.
Members of WA's current working group are Jarrod Carroll (Manypeaks), Micheal Humphrey (Walebing), Matt Nield (Augusta), Zac Roberts (Dandaragan), David Stade (Katanning) and Harris Thompson (Boyup Brook).
As well as Mr O'Meehan, other keynote speakers at the event were:
MLA group manager productivity and animal wellbeing David Beatty - welcome and market update.
Mr Beatty provided producers with the latest regionally relevant insights from research, development and adoption programs funded by MLA.
Victorian-based consultant and farmer Jason Trompf - profitable livestock traits and what to do and not do with ewe lamb mating.
Mr Trompf's 'profitable livestock traits' presentation helped producers to better understand the impacts of climatic variability on their business and highlighted opportunities to improve business resilience in a variable environment.
Meanwhile, his ewe lamb mating session covered critical factors, which influence the success of joining ewe lambs and focused on pre-joining and joining strategies to build potential reproductive rate.
It discussed the main challenge with ewe lambs and converting the potential into live lambs and setting up ewe lambs for their subsequent joining as hoggets.
MLA producer engagement officer Laura Garland - what the commercialisation of the Meat Standards Australia (MSA) sheepmeat model means for producers.
Ms Garland said a cut-based model for sheepmeat had been developed and was in the process of being commercialised in commercial supply chains.
This model uses three measurements on each carcase - hot carcase weight, lean meat yield and intramuscular fat (IMF) to predict the eating quality of nine cuts by cooking method outcomes (grill and roast) for each carcase.
Swans Veterinary Services director and veterinarian Dr Enoch Bergman - heifer management and calving intervention.
An interesting tip Dr Bergman gave to participants was to feed heifers hay daily just before sunset, start a couple of weeks before and continue during calving season.
He said this would stimulate most of the calves to be born during daylight hours.
Murdoch University associate professor Dr Caroline Jacobson - determining and managing scanning to weaning loss.
Dr Jacobson said there was scope to improve stateside scanning to weaning survival - but it needed to be measured first and the Department of Primary Industries Resources and Development (DPIRD) subsidised testing should be utilised if problems are suspected.
RAW animal health owner Adrian Baker - cost effective supplementation - when, where and how?
The key takeaway messages from Mr Baker's discussion were nutrient deficiencies robbed performance long before obvious clinical signs, have a plan that fits available resources and make sure the plan is cost-effective.
Grazing Matcher facilitator Dan Parnell in discussion with Bowie Beef owner James Bowie and farm manager Mat Fairbrass.
Grazing Matcher are producer focused feed based management workshops for beef and sheep in high rainfall zones of WA.
Bowie Beef were involved in the program in 2018 and shared their experiences with those attending the forum.
Georgia Reid-Smith of AgPro Management co-ordinated the event and said the focus was producer driven and therefore regionally relevant.
Ms Reid-Smith said she hoped those who attended would leave with some resources to help them make necessary changes onfarm to become more productive, profitable and sustainable.
