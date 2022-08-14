A MINING industry hanging onto its existing dump truck fleet because it is unsure of the viability of future alternative fuels technologies, should be a heads up for machinery dealers of what could happen in agriculture.
That was an eyebrow-raising message for agricultural machinery dealers and their staff attending last Friday's Farm Machinery & Industry Association (FM&IA) of WA annual general meeting and conference.
Advertisement
The heads up on uncertainty in choosing a future fuel source - based on current technology levels - came from Mineral Resources Ltd executive general manager - asset management, Dale Blyth, who oversees about 2500 vehicle assets.
Mr Blyth said the average age of the giant dump trucks in the local mining industry's vehicle fleet had blown out from four-five years to eight years because there was no obvious replacement for their diesel engines at this stage.
"That's the oldest the mining fleet has ever been, because companies are waiting to see what technology brings in the near future," Mr Blyth said.
He said mining companies were reluctant to order new trucks because they did not know which alternative fuels would be supported by significant production and distribution infrastructure investment "going forward".
"The government has put some hard lines and target reductions in place (national greenhouse gas emissions reduced by 43 per cent on 2005 levels by 2030 legislated by the current Federal government and a net zero by 2050 policy adopted by the previous government) but there is little detail apart from that," Mr Blyth said.
"The reality is, the economics, the way the (alternative fuels) technologies are today and the intensity (of supporting infrastructure) is widely different (to what is required to achieve emissions ambitions) and, I would argue, so is the durability we will get out of them."
Instead of ordering new trucks, the mining industry was choosing to rebuild and refurbish its existing fleet several times over, which now was causing a problem with component parts supply, he said.
Mainstream miners had previously planned to rebuild a diesel engine once during the life of a mine dump truck before they replaced the truck, he said, but multiple rebuilds was making some parts relatively scarce and more difficult to source.
Mr Blyth said part of the problem mining companies faced was diesel fuel and its distribution logistics was refined to an "incredibly efficient" energy source.
At current technology levels, there was no comparably efficient replacement, he said.
On overall efficiency, electricity is "expensive", with a 23pc energy loss just through the distribution system.
Mr Blyth pointed out batteries were heavy and for longest life of about 1600 recharges, should not be charged to more than 80pc of capacity, discharged to less than 20pc of capacity and kept below 30 degrees Celsius.
He said the company he worked for was trialing a 160 tonne dump truck that could carry a 320t payload, with the 12t diesel engine replaced by a 16t battery and another 4t of refrigeration and coolant to prevent the battery overheating.
Diesel mine trucks required 4500 litres of diesel fuel every 30 hours, but the electric truck had a duty cycle of six to seven hours, Mr Blyth said.
"With current technology it can be recharged in 15 minutes, but the challenge is, you need to be able to put two megawatts back into the battery in that 15 minutes," he said.
Advertisement
"You need the supply lines and all the infrastructure that comes with delivering that much power when you want it, onsite and if you want to charge 20 trucks at the same time, that becomes impossible at this stage.
"Also, no one is allowed within 50m during the recharge."
The other widely talked about future fuel, hydrogen, was significantly less efficient than diesel or electricity across the supply chain, with electrolysis of hydrogen from water producing 22pc of usable energy from "what you started with" and "green hydrogen" producing only 14pc energy efficiency, Mr Blythe said.
Transporting, storing and handling liquid hydrogen added significant cost and injury risk because it had to be kept at extremely low temperatures (hydrogen condenses at -252.87oC ), he pointed out.
"Hydrogen is great in concept, but the difficulty is keeping it cold," he said.
Advertisement
As a gas it was easier to handle at normal temperatures, but it had to be transported and stored at high pressures if an effective quantity of gas was to be carried.
Mr Blythe said a mine in South Africa was trialing a hydrogen powered dump truck of similar size to his company's electric one .
"They took out 12t of diesel engine, put in about 16t of hydrogen fuel cell and another 7.5t of fueling system to keep the hydrogen cool," he said.
"It runs for four hours on a tank of fuel.
READ MORE MACHINERY:
Advertisement
"It is a complex system and the problem is, who maintains it?
"The team that designed it were elite engineers, they had worked previously on the space program (for NASA) and designed the Mars rovers."
Mr Blyth said existing alternative fuel technologies worked satisfactorily for smaller vehicles "but anything with big wheels or tracks is where the technology will be stretched".
That could become a problem for agriculture machinery dealers, he said.
"A lot of the technology is not fit for purpose yet for the mining industry (or for agriculture).
Advertisement
"I doubt you are going to have one fuel source on farms in the future.
"Refueling farm machinery is not going to be as simple (in future) as pulling up to the tank and filling up with diesel.
"You (agricultural machinery dealers) are going to have to offer your customers a range of options and provide the back up and support for those options," he told the conference.
A lack of clarity on what will ultimately replace fossil fuels is not just delaying mining industry fleet replacement orders.
A recent Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia conference was told shipping companies are also not ordering new vessels to replace older, less efficient ships in fleets because of uncertainty over what form of propulsion will become available to replace existing heavy fuel oil and diesel engines.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.