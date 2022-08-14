Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

Mining industry gives advice to FM&IA members

By Mal Gill
August 14 2022 - 10:30pm
Part of the 10 strong AFGRI Equipment contingent attending the FM&IA conference, group sales and marketing manager Jacques Coetzee (left), commercial director Wessel Oosthuizen and operations director Gollie Coetzee with Harvestaire general manager Dirk Vorster.

A MINING industry hanging onto its existing dump truck fleet because it is unsure of the viability of future alternative fuels technologies, should be a heads up for machinery dealers of what could happen in agriculture.

