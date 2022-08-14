Farm Weekly
Future Food Network hosts event at Optus Stadium, Perth

By Shannon Beattie
August 14 2022 - 5:00am
Professor David Hughes (centre) spoke to a sell out audience at Optus Stadium late last month. He is with Wrays principal Marie Wong (left), Future Food Network chairwoman Tracey Hodgkins, chief executive officer Hannah Lalor and Sum Effect studio manager Lisa Reed.

THE brutal day-to-day of commercial life with supply chain issues, labour shortages and inflation challenges as the world comes to grip with a post-COVID, war-affected reality was the focus at a recent food industry event hosted by Future Food Network.

