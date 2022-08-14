THE brutal day-to-day of commercial life with supply chain issues, labour shortages and inflation challenges as the world comes to grip with a post-COVID, war-affected reality was the focus at a recent food industry event hosted by Future Food Network.
Professor David Hughes, an international speaker on global food and beverage industry issues otherwise known as Dr Food, spoke to a sell out audience at Optus Stadium late last month.
Cost of living was explored in depth by Dr Hughes, with data showing between 702 and 828 million people faced hunger in 2021 globally.
"A common question considered by families is do we heat or do we eat," Dr Hughes said.
"To save on the food bill, consumers are buying less meat, lower quality products, less fruit and vegetables and less local food."
With a look through a future lens, Dr Hughes discussed the different ways food and beverage businesses were gaining access to their consumers, through restaurant delivery services and make your own meal kits.
"Consumers are also seeking out products which are both good for them and good for the planet, with nutrient and eco scores increasingly featuring on packaging," he said.
He also talked through trust factors from artisanal producers through to traceability and its impact on consumer acceptance.
From farm to fork, Dr Hughes gave a comprehensive insight into how our whole food world is morphing with food security high on the global agenda.
At the breakfast, Wrays principal, trademark attorney and intellectual property lawyer Marie Wong spoke about the importance of protecting, growing and defending intellectual property (IP).
She used two food and beverage brands - Vegemite and Oatly - as examples of how to future-proof branding.
Her top IP takeaways were choosing distinctive, not descriptive trademarks and conducting IP clearance searches in both Australia and overseas markets.
Paul Coghlan, co-founder of marketing an branding firm Moonsail, said it was a fantastic event and sobering discussion on the need for short and long-term planning for businesses.
"As brand building experts, we see a real imperative to be bold and to stand out in now saturated markets, but also to be brutally honest in messaging given the current consumer mindset globally," Mr Coghlan said
Future Food Network chief executive officer Hannah Lalor said the event had fulfilled its promise of connecting and inspiring the industry.
"It was wonderful to see professor David Hughes engage with the audience during and after his presentation," Ms Lalor said.
"It is clear that events such as these are so important to bring people together, to learn and find opportunities for future product development in line with consumer trends."
The breakfast event was just one of the industry engagement events Future Food Network have planned for the next 12 months, with the Sustainable Packaging Showcase the next event on the calendar, to be held at the Claremont Showgrounds on October 27.
