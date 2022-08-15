Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Billi Marshall embraces WA cattle industry

By Shannon Beattie
August 15 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billi Marshall started her own business, Imperial Bovine Breeding Services, which specialises in pregnancy testing for cattle.

GROWING up in the ag school system, Billi Marshall knew her interest was in cattle and her career in the industry started by following in her father's footsteps.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.