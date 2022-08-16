DESPITE delays caused by the recent wet weather, the three major receival sites slated for major upgrades by CBH Group are still expected to be completed in time for harvest.
Cadoux, Shark Lake and Dumbleyung were the bins chosen for an overhaul this year, with an additional 300,000 tonnes of storage to be added between the three sites.
CBH chief project delivery officer Sam Gliddon said the co-operative was continuing to invest significantly to improve and develop the network, focusing investment in outloading, adding storage and sustaining existing infrastructure and equipment.
"At Cadoux, our contractor has almost finished the earthworks, and is now on to sealing and asphalt works," Mr Gliddon said.
"At Shark Lake, we've almost finished sealing and asphalt works, so the team is now moving onto installing the open bulkhead frames, pits and conveyor system, and starting sample hut and weighbridge works.
"At Dumbleyung, earthworks are almost complete, and we are preparing the area where the new open bulk heads will go for asphalt and sealing."
At Cadoux, two new permanent open bulkheads are being constructed to increase storage by 78,000t, while a new auger pit and 500t per hour conveyor loading system and compressor is expected to increase efficiencies at harvest.
The site will also be receiving new electrical, controls system and communication equipment, onsite road upgrades between site infrastructure, plus new crib, toilet, storage container, parking facilities and drainage systems.
Shark Lake will get four new permanent open bulkheads, increasing storage by 157,000t, as well as upgrades to seal and asphalt to two existing gravel open bulkheads.
Two new auger pits and conveyor loading systems, a new 48 metre relocatable exit weighbridge and extending the existing weighbridge by 9m, plus removing the existing Type 9 sample platform and replacing it with a new New Type 11 are also all on the horizon.
Lastly, at Dumbleyung, two new permanent open bulkhead storages will increase storage by 65,000t and a new conveyor and other ancillary plant and equipment will be installed.
There will also be a new amenities area, including parking, crib room and toilet facilities, new access and bypass roads including tie-ins to existing facilities and new large water catchment basins.
"This time of year, wet weather always provides challenges for our teams, but it is a positive for the growers who we are building this for," Mr Gliddon said.
"By focusing capital investment and maintenance on key sites, we can deliver more tonnes to customers when it's needed, improve grower service with faster receivals, and increase the supply chain's efficiency across the entire network.
"Ongoing investment into the network is key to achieving our goal of exporting a peak of three million tonnes per month by 2033."
Over the past six years, CBH has accelerated its investment in the network with more than $1 billion invested in 2.8mt of permanent storage, more than 80 throughput enhancement projects, and over 400 sustaining capital projects.
