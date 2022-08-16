Farm Weekly

Cadoux, Shark Lake and Dumbleyung bins being upgraded

By Shannon Beattie
August 16 2022 - 5:00am
At Dumbleyung, two new permanent open bulkhead storages will increase storage by 65,000t.

DESPITE delays caused by the recent wet weather, the three major receival sites slated for major upgrades by CBH Group are still expected to be completed in time for harvest.

