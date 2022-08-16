Farm Weekly
CBH bin battle far from over for Bolgart community

By Shannon Beattie
August 16 2022 - 9:50pm
Bolgart grower Julian McGill said it doesnt make sense to close a receival site on a Tier 2 train line.

FARMERS from Bolgart have banded together with the Shire of Toodyay to fight back against the permanent closure of their local CBH receival site.

