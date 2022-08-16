A NEW soil analysis technology package arriving for Australian agriculture could change the traditional way soil data has been collected in future, as well as deliver considerable efficiencies and significantly improve seasonal and long-term farm management decisions.
Soil data has largely been compiled from collecting physical soil samples over summer, further refined in recent times with the use of satellite imagery and various paddock information maps to assist the rise of prescription farming and guide ongoing soil amelioration programs.
The latest technologies automatically collect soil samples and data from thousands of sites in each paddock and offer ongoing tracking of soil measurement changes throughout seasons until the next paddock cultivation occurs.
The new soil technology package is being introduced by Carbon Ag Technologies, a collaboration between soil and plant improvement company, Carbon Ag, and agricultural data capture and management business, AxisTech, which are also the project developers of an inground soil scanning probe.
The technology package includes the iScan deep soil mapping module for mounting on seeding bars, which collects measurements every metre as they traverse paddocks.
From the thousands of data points and associated paddock measurement maps generated, the soil probes are then intended to be deployed at numerous targeted sites to provide ongoing, real-time soil measurement monitoring to a depth of 30 centimetres.
Wes Lawrence, of Carbon Ag Technologies and AxisTech, said when used in combination, the systems delivered a unique soil dataset that would better optimise in-season and longer-term product applications and management strategies, in addition to achieving welcome efficiencies compared with the traditional task of soil sampling.
And while the volume of soil data collected and related paddock mapping was intricate, it could be used, in conjunction with other paddock maps and data, to sharpen but simplify management decisions.
Mr Lawrence said initially the technologies would produce paddock maps for soil pH, nitrogen, EC (electrical conductivity) and carbon, as well as provide soil moisture, temperature and bulk density measurements.
Other key soil elements will be included in the measurements as the technology further develops.
"Automatic collection and mapping of comprehensive soil pH data at seeding via the iScan unit saves the task and cost of paddock scanning or sampling earlier and offers the opportunity of more accurate variable lime applications and improved data for return on investment modelling,'' Mr Lawrence said.
"It's a similar story with soil nitrogen, with the unique dataset, which can be combined with other layers of nitrogen information and management, allowing better optimised variable applications in-season, targeting more responsive zones and maximising efficiency.''
Mr Lawrence said after first collecting the soil data at seeding, followed by the ongoing measurements with the soil scanning probes, other nitrogen management and applications possibly upfront and at seeding could then be fine-tuned in subsequent seasons.
It is hoped the Carbon Ag Technologies' soil organic carbon measurement also will be approved by the Emissions Reduction Fund, allowing growers to gain a soil carbon baseline for their properties for consideration of sequestration projects and potential generation of Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) in future.
The soil probes provide the ability to track soil carbon levels over time, automatically producing real-time measurements.
Mr Lawrence said by assisting growers to continually optimise product use efficiency, better manage their natural resources and adapt farming systems to suit changing climatic conditions, the unique dataset also could prove beneficial to guard against any future environmental impact regulations.
Several growers already have been involved in successful testing of the soil measurement technologies.
Rather than requiring a capital equipment investment, Carbon Ag Technologies is set to offer the iScan seeding bar units, soil probes and generation and management of related soil measurement data and paddock maps under a leasing arrangement with growers.
Furthermore, growers also could collate the latest data with their historical soil measurement records from their properties and access up to $10,000 by participating with AxisTech in the Federal government's $21 million Historical Soil Data capture program.
