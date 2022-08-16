Farm Weekly

New soil tech from Carbon Ag Technologies

Updated August 16 2022 - 10:18am, first published 7:00am
The Carbon Ag Technologies team, including Brad Wisewould (left), Carbon Ag, Wes Lawrence, AxisTech and Damon Buckley, who is leading the development of an in-ground soil scanning probe, discuss some of the paddock maps produced from data collected by the iScan deep soil mapping module that is mounted on seeding bars.

A NEW soil analysis technology package arriving for Australian agriculture could change the traditional way soil data has been collected in future, as well as deliver considerable efficiencies and significantly improve seasonal and long-term farm management decisions.

