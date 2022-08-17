Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

WAFarmers meeting in Kulin sheds light on FMD risks

By Bree Swift
August 17 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) chief veterinary officer Michelle Rodan (left) with DPIRD Katanning livestock biosecurity officer Jemma Thomas and Australian Wool Innovation WA industry relations officer Tori Kirk. The women spokes about biosecurity in the agricultural industry at the WAFarmers Kulin meeting on Monday.

AS WA's agricultural sector continues to grapple with the threats of foot and mouth disease (FMD) and lumpy skin disease (LSD), as well as the issue of getting leftover grain to port from last year's record harvest, a small group of Wheatbelt growers came together in Kulin on Monday to hear from industry experts and discuss possible solutions to the many challenges facing the sector.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.