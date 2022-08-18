Farm Weekly
Massey Ferguson 8S range debut for Dowerin Field days

By Mal Gill
August 18 2022 - 5:00am
Massey Fergusons new 8S tractor range has arrived in Western Australia and will be on display at the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days next week.

