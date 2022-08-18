FARMERS interested in Massey Ferguson's new 8S tractor range released globally earlier this year will be able to kick the tyres on one at the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days next week.
AGCO Australia Ltd has confirmed one of the first Massey Ferguson 8S tractors to arrive in Western Australia will be on display at Dowerin next Wednesday, August 25 and Thursday, August 26.
"We are excited to have the new Massey Ferguson 8S model on display at the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days," said David Allan, Massey Ferguson sales manager North West Australia region, which covers WA, South Australia, Northern Territory and Queensland.
"This will be the best opportunity for customers in Western Australia to experience the MF 8S model range in the flesh," Mr Allan said.
"The MF 8S range will cover the 200hp to 300hp tractor range in six power sizes for Massey Ferguson - that is a key tractor size in Western Australia."
Touted as being "designed for farmers by farmers", the MF 8S range of straightforward, dependable machines was the result of seven years of testing and consultation around the world for a project that began as a blank page.
With the latest Stage V AGCO Power 6-cylinder 7.4 litre engines, the 8S range offers maximum power from 153 kilowatts to 227kw (205 horsepower to 305hp), with an extra 15kw (20hp) and extra torque available when needed from an engine power management feature.
The engines are claimed to deliver more power, torque and performance at lower revs to reduce operating costs.
They are coupled to Dyna E-power or Dyna-7 transmissions.
E-Power offers dual-clutch stepless shifting and maximum power to the ground, with the claim of best fuel efficiency in its class, while the Dyna-7 provides a total of 28 forward and reverse speeds in four ranges and seven seamless gears and can be operated as a manual or automatic transmission.
Built on a 3.05 metre wheelbase, the MF 8S range has new hydraulics with increased three-point-linkage capacity and a new rear axle with increased oil flow.
A redesigned cabin provides maximum visibility, comfort, space and safety with the Protect-U design claimed to reduce noise, heat and vibration.
Optimum control and smart farming capability are provided by the MF vDisplay pillar screen which replaces a traditional dashboard, Datatronic 5 terminal and a new comprehensive MultiPad control lever with a control centre armrest.
Th ISOBUS-compatible MultiPad lever operates all the tractor functions and includes an integral micro-joystick to control two spool valves.
The nine-inch touch-screen Datatronic 5 terminal is as easy and intuitive to use as a mobile phone or tablet and allows the operator to control tractor functions and manage all MF technologies such as MF Guide, MF Section and Rate Control, as well as MF Task Doc data capture and transfer.
Since its release, the MF 8S has been recognised by the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers in its AE50 awards and won its power category in the European Farm Machine 22 awards.
