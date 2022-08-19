FORMER precision farming specialist in Moora, Josh White, has recently been appointed precision farming regional manager for McIntosh & Son, Geraldton, Merredin, Moora and Wongan Hills.
The move affirms the dealership group's commitment to supporting career development for staff.
Advertisement
"I'm excited to make sure McIntosh & Son is at the front of the technology space and to help farmers achieve their farm technology goals," Mr White said.
"I'll be supporting our northern dealer group, making sure our staff and customers get the correct training, helping customers work out their farm technology plan and maintaining and expanding our MNet network."
McIntosh & Son launched MNet in 2021, a cellular RTK (Real Time Kinematics) differential GPS network with over 25 base stations across Western Australia and it is attracting increased grower uptake for its improved accuracy, reliability and repeatability with machine guidance, compared with existing systems.
Mr White began his career at McIntosh & Son as an apprentice heavy diesel mechanic.
After working in the resource sector, he returned to the Moora branch as a technician six years ago, before making the move into precision farming.
Anthony Ryan, general manager McIntosh & Son, Geraldton, Merredin, Moora and Wongan Hills, said Mr White's success in growing the Moora guidance department over the past four years has proven that he has the capabilities to lead the group's development in the precision farming space.
Mr Ryan said Mr White was chosen for the role as "he has shown absolute commitment to the development of the precision farming channel, with a vision that included group education and training, the constant pursuit of the newest technology and the willingness to find solutions to our customer's needs".
"He has great knowledge of precision farming solutions and challenges and what lays ahead for the industry," Mr Ryan said.
READ MORE MACHINERY NEWS
"His clear understanding of technology platform integrations is where the real magic occurs.
"Josh knows the technology and how to apply it, which is why he's known to be among the best in the industry.
"The development of our service departments, especially in our younger technicians, is where Josh's experience and dedication to his craft will be evident.
"The idea that the group will collectively grow in understanding, implementation and building solutions for the future is exciting.
"We are dedicated to educating our teams and making sure we are ready for the future - and a big part of that will be autonomy and innovation.
"Josh's guidance knowledge will make sure our customers and our teams are on the right path to success."
Advertisement
Mr White said he planned to continue the development and education of the group's service departments, so that "the group is collectively ready for the exciting future of new technological developments that are around the corner".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.