New challenge for McIntosh & Son employee

August 19 2022 - 5:00am
Josh White began his career at McIntosh & Son as an apprentice heavy diesel mechanic and now has a new challenge.

FORMER precision farming specialist in Moora, Josh White, has recently been appointed precision farming regional manager for McIntosh & Son, Geraldton, Merredin, Moora and Wongan Hills.

