AN original Chamberlain Model 40K tractor, which Carnamah's big tractor project will be modelled on, is expected to be on display next week at the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days.
Members of Carnamah's big tractor project committee and the local Hal Walton's Tractor Museum still have a little more "tinkering to do" to get the 1949 Chamberlain Model 40K running again, but were "90 per cent sure" they would have it ready for Dowerin, said project committee chairman and local farmer Brendon Haeusler on Tuesday.
Mr Haeusler said the plan was to have the tractor - donated to the Carnamah big tractor project by Gnowangerup tractor, farm machinery and vintage car collector Dick Garnett from his private collection of some 25 Chamberlains - on show at Dowerin on Wednesday, August 24 and Thursday, August 25 to remind people the project still needed funds to make it happen.
The donated tractor was serial number 23 off Chamberlain Industries Ltd's Welshpool production line in 1949.
The plan is to have it restored by the museum's volunteers and to place it on display under cover in the centre of Carnamah beside where the five times than life, 11.5 metres high, 16m long and 8.5m wide giant replica will stand.
Vintage Tractor & Machinery Association of WA (Tracmach WA) State president John Piavanini said the plan was to display the Model 40K on Tracmach's site at the field days.
"We plan to have it at a gazebo with a big barometer showing where the funding is at and a big banner about the project with details of how people can donate to it," Mr Piavanini said.
He said Tracmach would have its usual Dowerin static displays and operating demonstrations of old farm machinery and equipment, with a couple of parades planned and, of course, the popular tractor pull.
"It looks like we are going to have a few more military vehicles along this year than we have had in the past," Mr Piavanini said.
He said Tracmach was also planning to hold another collector's item tractor raffle later this year to raise funds for the Carnamah big tractor project.
"It will be a bit different this time because one of the tractors will be a (1970s) C670 Chamberlain with three-point linkage and front end loader - an operating tractor that is still very sought after," Mr Piavanini said.
The C670 with a 70 horsepower (52.2 kilowatts) six cylinder diesel engine was still widely used to drive field bin augers.
The other planned raffle prizes were two John Deere Model D tractors - John Deere's longest running model produced from 1923 to 1953 - with enough parts to complete one restored tractor and a 1936 Case L Model tractor, he said.
Last year Tracmach raised $30,900 for the Carnamah big tractor project when it raffled winner's choice out of a 1954 Chamberlain 6G with three-point linkage, a 1952 International Farmall M or a 1923 Fordson F model tractor.
As reported in Farm Weekly earlier this month, Carnamah's big tractor project committee and shire council are waiting to hear whether the project has won a $300,000 Building Better Regions Fund grant which would take funds donated and raised for the project past $540,000.
It is estimated the giant replica of the Chamberlain Model 40K will cost $800,000 to build.
The Model 40K was the first Chamberlain Industries tractor built locally and helped establish farms across much of the Wheatbelt.
It was designed by WA tractor mechanic Bob Chamberlain in the late 1930s, but put on hold during World War II, before the State government encouraged Bob and his brother Bill, who also dabbled in designing and building racing cars and racing boats, to set up a tractor manufacturing factory in Welshpool.
It had a twin-cylinder, horizontally opposed petrol/kerosene engine of 42 horsepower, a nine speed transmission, weighed about four tonnes and was considered ideal for the needs of Australian farmers.
In 1970 John Deere bought a controlling interest in Chamberlain Industries and the last Chamberlain tractor was produced in 1986.
