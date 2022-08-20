Farm Weekly
Chamberlain Model 40K display for Dowerin Field Days

By Mal Gill
August 20 2022 - 11:00pm
An artists impression of how the five times larger than real life iconic Chamberlain Model 40K tractor from the Carnamah big tractor project will appear to visitors to the town.

AN original Chamberlain Model 40K tractor, which Carnamah's big tractor project will be modelled on, is expected to be on display next week at the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days.

