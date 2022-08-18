Farm Weekly

UWA to host Women in Crop Science event

By Shannon Beattie
August 18 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UWA senior research fellow Judith Lichtenzveig is co-ordinating the The Global Women in Crop Science Coffee at UWA next month.

WOMEN working in crop science have been invited to gather next month for an event to build networks, promote and inspire collaborations in the field.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.