WOMEN working in crop science have been invited to gather next month for an event to build networks, promote and inspire collaborations in the field.
The event on Friday, September 9, will be held at The University of Western Australia (UWA) and is one of many networking events being held around the world in the same week, as part of the Women in Crop Science directory campaign.
The global directory, which was launched in June, created a community network of like-minded women who training, development and networking opportunities could be offered to.
The Perth event has been organised by UWA senior research fellow Judith Lichtenzveig who said women's, and non-binary people's, work in crop science matters and the industry would be better off if more was known about it.
"It is becoming boring watching opportunities go to the same group of people again and again and again," Dr Lichtenzveig said.
"The solution to this problem is not for women to improve themselves to fit in, but for us to create alternative collaborative networks strong enough to be visible so it is harder to ignore us."
To find women working in crop sciences, all that was needed was to scratch the surface and that's what the directory has done.
It's made it easy for the industry to find women and non-binary people working with crops in the field.
While their work speaks for itself in terms of leadership, research, scientific papers, consultancies and administration, women are less cited, less included in collaborations and less invited to the decision table.
Dr Lichtenzveig, who is a geneticist working on pulses and other grain crops, said everyone benefits from networking and collaborating in the same ways, but it has to be asked how meaningful it is when formed by people who look and think alike, or have had similar life experiences?
"We need to learn to see and experience the value of diversity - in my research field, without diversity there is no genetic gain, nothing evolves, we can't get better crop varieties, we are not prepared for future environments," she said.
"I would like people's brains and not their gender to characterise their work and potential.
"I would like diversity in all aspects, not just gender, to be aspired to and celebrated for its true value in innovation and consensus power rather than as a token or a task to complete."
The function will be held at the Thurling Green at UWA from 4pm.
Catering for tea, coffee, soft and other drinks, as well as various dietary requirements will be provided and attendees are welcome to bring along their children.
