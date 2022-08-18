Farm Weekly

Morawa farmers are also barramundi farmers

By Shannon Beattie
August 18 2022 - 10:00am
David Coaker (left) and his son Flynn (right), run a barramundi farm at Morawa and grow about 25,000 fish each year with the help of Gavin Fraser.

DIVERSIFICATION - it's a buzz word in many industries, but what does it actually mean?

