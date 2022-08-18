DIVERSIFICATION - it's a buzz word in many industries, but what does it actually mean?
The official definition from the Oxford English Dictionary is "the act of developing a wider range of products, interests, skills etc in order to be more successful or reduce risk".
For the Coaker family, it meant creating a barramundi farming facility on their broadacre farm at Morawa.
David - along with his wife, Jane, and son Flynn - started the intensive recirculating aquaculture system more than a decade ago in an effort to combat onfarm salinity issues.
The farm is almost 11,000 hectares and consists of wheat, barley and canola, plus fallow which is left out to capture moisture for next year's crop.
To put it simply, the aquaculture system uses a combination of pumped saline and bore water, which fills a series of tanks that are used to grow fish - mainly barramundi, as well as some Queensland groper.
"We did earthworks and put a lot of drains in, but obviously we weren't able to dispose of that water into the neighbours' paddocks, so we had to pump it and evaporate it," Mr Coaker said.
"We created small ponds where the water was pumped to, but due to temperature constraints and stocking densities, we couldn't breed the fish in the ponds themselves.
"We had an interest in aquaculture, but no knowledge of how to do it, so we started with a few fish, found what didn't work then kept going until we found what did, which is the system we now work with."
That system involves bringing in barramundi fingerlings, weighing five to 10 grams, in cohorts of 12,000 which are grown in nursery tanks.
Once they reach 100g, they are moved into one of two 160,000 litre tanks, measuring eight metres wide and 3 metres deep, and grown to between 600g and 1.2 kilograms, at which point they are sold live to the Asian restaurant market in Perth.
"We tend to bring in two cohorts of fingerlings every year," Mr Coaker said.
"It's timed so that as one tank is emptied, the next cohort is at 100g so we can restock it and start growing them so we have continuity of supply."
With no knowledge of how to set up the enterprise, the Coakers received a lot of help from the Australian Centre for Applied Aquaculture and Research (ACAAR).
With ACAAR's assistance monitoring equipment was put in place to ensure correct temperature, oxygen levels, pH and pump flows were maintained across all tanks.
However some elements, such as ammonia, are still monitored manually as those factors could kill the fish very quickly if not kept on top of.
"Enclosed aquaculture has been done before, so it's not new and there is a science behind it," Mr Coaker said.
"But it hasn't been done on a farm at Morawa with salt water drained from nearby paddocks, however a lot of the same information still applies and ACAAR was really great in helping us figure that out."
There were two elements which went into the decision to diversify into aquaculture - a solution to the salinity factor and a risk management resolution.
Both have been effective.
"In the 2000s we had some shocker droughts and wondered what else we could be doing to mitigate some of that risk," Mr Coaker said.
"That was a driver in trying to develop the aquaculture enterprise and while it doesn't offset the main cropping enterprise, it does give us a second stream of income."
In their salt-affected paddocks, the Coakers had two choices - either do the engineering work or give up on it.
They chose the former, rehabilitated the land and it has paid off.
"The most obvious example is an area of 60ha which was non-arable, but now we get two to three tonne (to the hectare) barley crops off it," Mr Coaker said.
"We started with one paddock, but have extended that drainage work across about 1000ha and as a result made non-croppable land croppable and increased tonnages."
While the aquaculture enterprise has played its part, it hasn't been without its challenges and like so many other industries, COVID presented a unique set of challenges.
Usually, the fish are sold live to Perth, with both barramundi and groper fetching a premium when they're still swimming.
They're transported in large bins which hold about 900L of water and have an integrated oxygen tank, with about 250kg of fish able to fit in one tank and three available for use.
On average, a load of barramundi is taken to Perth every two weeks and the groper probably once a month.
"During COVID, all of the restaurants shut and obviously didn't want any live fish, so we had to hold back all that stock," Mr Coaker said.
"It meant they grew too big for the live market and we had to sell a large portion fresh on ice and the price for fresh is half what we get for live."
The operation couldn't survive on the fresh price, but luckily it didn't last too long and in the end about 20 per cent of last year's stock was sold at the lower price point.
In a normal year, 20 tonnes are sold, equating to about 25,000 fish and luckily for the Coakers, COVID did not impact those numbers too drastically.
