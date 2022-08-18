WHILE the permanent closure of the CBH Group receival site at Bolgart will obviously have an impact on farmers, the wider community is concerned about the repercussions for the town and its local businesses.
At harvest time, the operation of the bin meant dozens of casual CBH staff would descend on the town and inject funds into the local community.
Advertisement
Bolgart Hotel owner Craig Wilkins, who took over the business just under two years ago, said there was a spin-off from those casuals being in town, with their friends and family often visiting, meaning more money spent on accommodation, food and drink.
"Chatting with the previous owners, when the bin was open at harvest it was often their busiest time of year, whereas we haven't received grain here for a couple of seasons now and have never felt that," Mr Wilkins said.
"At the peak times, according to the old owners, there would be a dozen CBH staff staying here and in a small town that makes a huge difference, but since I've been here we haven't had any.
"On top of that, the farmers have to transport the grain themselves and taking it to sites further away eats into their day which means they bypass stopping here because they just don't have the time."
The impact on the community was acknowledged by The Nationals WA MLA for Moore Shane Love who said the permanent closure of the site was sad news for the local and broader community, as the bin attracted many into the town.
"Having a CBH bin in Bolgart boosted the local economy, with farmers and producers stopping into shops on their way to the site, so it is disappointing that there will now be a gap in visitation," Mr Love said.
"We understand this was a strategic decision by CBH, it's their decision and I will be seeking to discuss the future of the site with them."
While the closure of the site won't send Mr Wilkins' business into the ground, he said there was no denying it would pose its challenges.
"It's not a big town but we're not the only business and it certainly will have an impact," he said.
"It's a whole lot of little things that add up - it doesn't make it unviable for us but it certainly makes things harder and takes the cream off the top of what should be a really exciting time of year."
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.