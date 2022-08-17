Farm Weekly
Home/Agribusiness

Prices haven't responded despite dry period in EU

By Andrew Whitelaw, Manager Market Insights, Thomas Elder Markets
August 17 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chart 1: Crop conditions in France have deteriorated significantly yet prices have fallen also.

IT seems that we have changed our climate with that of central Europe and the UK.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.