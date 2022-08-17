IT seems that we have changed our climate with that of central Europe and the UK.
The news is filled with pictures of rivers running dry and the worst drought in 500 years.
The EU is a major producer of grains, and a devastating drought should significantly impact grain markets.
So with a major drought, there should be fireworks in pricing?
Right?
The reality is that the market in France has largely followed all the other markets further lower since the middle of May.
At its peak, Matif wheat was trading at A$648 per tonne.
It has since fallen to A$473/t.
Chart 1 shows the French wheat condition as a percentage that is rated good to very good or, in this case, bonnes to très bonnes.
Overlaid is the Matif wheat price.
We can see that events overseas (opening up of Ukraine, large Russian crop) have weighed more on price than the deteriorating crop conditions.
Despite local conditions falling, prices have declined.
However, that is not the full picture.
The reality is that the overall or flat price is not a true reflection of conditions.
The flat price is not always a good indicator to use.
We want to look a little deeper into the basis versus Chicago Board of Trade (CBoT) wheat.
One of the largest drivers of basis is supply.
When supply starts to come under pressure or has the likelihood of doing so, we start to see basis rise.
This is something we should all be aware of.
When Australia has a huge crop, we need to be cognisant that we will have lower relative pricing than other nations.
The opposite applies during a drought.
Chart 2 shows the monthly average basis between Matif and Chicago wheat.
August has seen the strongest premium in the past 10 years.
A sign of local supply coming under pressure.
Chart 1 comparing flat price versus crop conditions showed that prices were falling.
In Chart 3, which shows the basis against conditions, we can see that as conditions were declining, the basis was improving.
This is a great example of basis moving on the deterioration of supply.
High basis, especially extreme highs, tend to be a poor scenario for farmers.
There is no point in having a huge premium if you have nothing to sell.
