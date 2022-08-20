Weaner mismanagement can be costly

IN 2015, industry research showed that weaner ill-thrift and mortality was the fourth largest cost to the industry in terms of production losses, whereas prevention would cost less than a fifth of that value.
Mismanagement of weaners can lead to many short-term impacts such as high mortality and morbidity rates, lower wool cut and growth rates, increased feeding costs and failure to meet market specifications.
Research shows that replacement ewes recording low liveweight at nine months of age have decreased lifetime net reproductive rates (lambs weaned per ewe joined).
Slower rates of genetic gain and greater selection pressure for desired traits are both longer-term impacts of poor weaner management and having fewer maiden ewes to select from.
The cause of weaner ill-thrift and mortality is a combination of nutrition, management and disease; genetics plays a small role.
To best manage weaners and achieve minimum 95 per cent survival to one year of age the following principles can be implemented.
Target weaning weight
There is a strong correlation between bodyweight at weaning and weaner survival.
Small increases in weaning weight can impact the chance of post-weaning survival significantly.
The target weaning weight is 45pc of Standard Reference Weight (SRW).
For example 60 kilograms SRW ewe means a 27kg weaner.
It's important to note that SRW is the liveweight of a fully grown, bare-shorn, non-pregnant sheep in condition score three with no gut fill.
Feed on offer during lactation
Food on offer (FOO) is the main factor driving lamb growth rates from birth to weaning.
Increasing the daily energy intake of ewes during lactation results in higher milk production and increased lamb growth.
Improving ewe nutrition throughout lactation results in higher milk production and increased lamb growth.
Following the Lifetime Ewe Management (LTEM) targets is recommended to achieve larger lambs at weaning and higher weaner survival.
Joining length
Join the rams with the ewes for no longer than five weeks (2 cycles).
Prolonged joining periods increase the spread of lambing and therefore the age and weight ranges at weaning time.
This increases the risk of developing a tail in the weaner mob and makes weaner management more difficult.
Timely weaning
Aim to wean no later than 13-14 weeks from the start of lambing.
Pasture overtakes milk as the main source of nutrition at around seven weeks of age and after 12 weeks of age the lamb gets little benefit from milk.
If weaning is delayed this can impact the ewe's ability to regain condition prior to joining.
Additionally, the feed requirements of a ewe with a lamb at foot are higher than if the ewe and lamb are fed separately.
Imprint feeding
Feeding ewes grain/pellets while the lambs are still at foot is an effective way to 'imprint feed' the lambs.
This prior training results in lambs quickly recognising the supplementary feed as acceptable and readily consuming it post-weaning, they will also consume more of the feed than those lambs not previously exposed.
The feeding of concentrates (grain/pellets) and fibre are also important for rumen development and the future productivity of the lamb.
Draft off lightest weaners
The lightest 25pc of the mob are at highest risk of post-weaning mortality and should be managed separately to improve survival rates.
Targeted feeding of this cohort will improve their growth rates and avoids unnecessary feeding to all weaners if not required.
Vaccination
Ensure weaners are given their first vaccination at marking, then administer their booster dose at weaning.
Without the booster dose at weaning the immunity from the first vaccination at marking is short-lived and leaves these animals exposed to unnecessary disease risk.
For animals staying on the property, they will require annual vaccination doses for continued protection (note some vaccines have different protocols, always refer to the label).
The diseases commonly vaccinated against include several clostridial diseases, caseous lymphadenitis (CLA or 'cheesy gland'), Ovine Johnes Disease (OJD), Erysipelas arthritis and Orf virus (scabby mouth).
Internal and external parasites
Weaners are the most susceptible class of stock to worm burdens.
This is because they have not yet developed a strong immunity to worms and their susceptibility is exacerbated by the stress of the weaning process.
Any worm burden will lower feed intake, nitrogen retention and growth rates, as well as increase susceptibility to disease.
Drench all weaners at weaning time with an effective combination drench, as determined by drench resistance testing on your property.
If weaning is more than four to six weeks before pasture senescence or moving weaners to stubble paddocks, assess their worm egg counts (WEC) and drench again if necessary.
Monitor for flies and lice regularly and manage when required, remembering that weaners are more susceptible to flystrike than other classes of stock.
Post-weaning nutrition
Nutrition is key to weaner survival and growth.
A general guide to meeting weaners' daily nutritional requirements is a diet containing 1800-2100 kg dry matter (DM) per hectare FOO, 11-13 MJ/kg DM of metabolisable energy and crude protein of ~15pc.
Where FOO is low, or the energy/protein content of the diet is inadequate, supplementary feeding should be implemented.
Green spring feed can meet these daily requirements with additional fibre, whereas senesced pasture and crop stubbles do not, hence protein/energy supplementation is necessary.
Actual daily nutritional requirements vary depending on current liveweight, growth rates and target market; utilise this information to generate a feed budget.
Macro and trace mineral supplementation depend on diet composition and the mineral status of a property.
Spring pastures, particularly in the high rainfall areas, are high risk for selenium and cobalt deficiency.
Lambs consuming high grain diets require calcium supplementation to correct the Ca:P ratio and are at risk of selenium and cobalt deficiency.
Vitamin E supplementation is necessary over summer when no green feed is available.
Ensure all diet transitions are gradual to allow time for the rumen microbes to adapt and to avoid associated diseases such as ruminal acidosis and polioencephalomalacia.
To optimise water intake and therefore feed intake, provide fresh, clean water with less than 4000ppm soluble salts.
Post-weaning growth rates and monitoring
Keeping lambs growing after weaning is essential to maximising their survival.
The recommended minimum growth rate is 50g/head/day (1.5kg/month), however above this mortality significantly reduces.
Monitor bodyweights approximately every three months for replacement ewes, and every six weeks for growing stock; use these figures to update your feed budget.
Finally always discuss your livestock health, nutrition and management plan with your trusted veterinarian/livestock adviser to optimise welfare and production outcomes.
