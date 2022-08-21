SPENDING the first few years fresh out of school on a tractor clearing virgin land was enough to drive Greg Doyle out of the cab and into the sheep yards.
As time went on, it soon became clear he leaned towards a livestock life, finding a particular passion for producing top quality Merino sheep.
Once the fences were up on the newly-cleared Corrigin block, the Doyle family and its Merino flock set about settling in and building a sheep and cropping enterprise on their family farm.
Fast forward a few decades and after riding out a few tough seasons and triumphs, Greg now farms with his son Ben and daughter-in-law Cindy on their 6500 hectare Corrigin property, where they currently run a 4200 head pure Merino ewe flock.
"When dad finished school, dad, his brother Derek and their father Peter went pretty hard on the land clearing for a solid few years," Ben Doyle said.
"That's probably why dad loves his Merinos so much, he'd had enough of dealing with machinery for a lifetime.
"He's always been pretty proud of his Merino sheep and the type of wool he's been able to produce.
"I think I've definitely followed in his footsteps after seeing how passionate he is about it."
It's refreshing to chat with young and enthusiastic farmers who are keen to continue to nurture a balance between livestock and cropping, with a passion for maintaining and improving their Merino flock.
Under the guidance of Greg, an experienced Merino man, Mr Doyle has been surrounded by sheep his entire life and learned through osmosis what constitutes a marketable Merino.
The dual-purpose nature of the breed lends itself to a variety of different markets, which works well to diversify the Doyle's farming structure and complements the lupin, canola, wheat and barley cropping program.
Part of that is 400ha of lupins grown solely for sheep feed, in addition to lick pellets through feeders to supplement the pasture diets of their commercial core of 4200 Merino ewes.
Usually the Doyles like to keep their numbers at 5000 breeders, but a couple of tough seasons in 2019/20, a lease that has ended and culling the dry ewes harder than usual meant they backed their numbers off significantly.
Mr Doyle only sees this as a positive, taking their sheep enterprise back to basics in order to continue to run large volumes of ewes with less available labour.
In those dry years, father and son had a couple of epiphanies which ultimately led them to start pregnancy scanning their ewes, culling the dries and managing their twin mobs with more care and attention.
"The past three years we started pregnancy scanning again, which we haven't done for ages because we were running such a big volume of sheep and it didn't matter as much," Mr Doyle said.
"But when you're running large volumes of sheep and are thin on labour, we realised we needed to get more lambs out of the same number of ewes, for the same amount of work.
"We're aiming to eventually get back up to that ideal 5000 breeding ewe level and are slowly rebuilding our numbers.
"We had a little realisation in those tough years when we were out feeding sheep.
"We really noticed that we had all these robust dry ewes bolting across the paddock and hogging all the feed.
"But the ewes with lambs at foot were slower or would run off for food and leave their lambs, causing mismothering.
"So we knew we had to make a few changes and do things a bit more efficiently."
They started pregnancy scanning and heavily culling dry ewes, separating those pregnant with twins into smaller mobs in paddocks with plenty of feed available and purchased sheep feeders to increase the efficiency of their supplementary feeding.
As a result, their lambing percentages increased to 97 per cent in 2021, with this year's percentage looking promising to crack triple digits.
Lambing occurs through the end of April and May, after the rams are joined with the ewes for eight weeks at 3pc from late November, usually on a rainy day when harvest has come to a standstill.
The higher joining rate is due to the fact the Doyles breed their own rams, and Mr Doyle said they have the quality and volume of sires to be able to utilise their extensive ram power.
They will usually spend top dollar on one or two excellent rams selected from local studs, chasing the latest and greatest genetics available to infuse into their flock.
These days the father and son team select rams for early growth rates, dual-purpose sires with excellent frame and length of body in order to 'stretch out' the bodies of their breeding stock.
After purchasing their annual top ram/s, the sire is then added to a nucleus flock of 400 ewes to breed replacement rams.
This usually results in around 150 young rams rising through the ranks, from which their sheep classer selects between 40-60 sires to be used over their commercial flock.
"Breeding our own rams has stemmed from dad - he's very passionate about it and I've tended to follow his lead," Mr Doyle said.
"With the amount of sheep we run, it makes sense to breed our own rams.
"That way, we have the necessary ram power on hand to be able to go heavier with our joining rates.
"At the moment, we are looking to inject those early growth rates and have our lambs reach their potential earlier.
"But we are also looking to stretch our sheep out a bit more.
"The way we see it, and if we can afford it, it's worth paying more for one or two top rams each year and get that genetic influx into our flock a lot quicker."
When it comes to their wool, the Doyles have worked hard for many years to produce a fine wool clip, averaging 19.3 micron.
Greg recognised the trend towards finer wool nearly two decades ago, and for at least the earlier part of the last 15 years was able to fetch a fine wool premium for their clip.
Back then, the Doyles viewed wool as the Merino's biggest money maker, but the pendulum swung more toward meat values for a few years, before finally meeting on middle ground of almost equal profitability in recent times.
Wool remains a point of pride for the family, to have honed their wool clip into a bright, white, easy cutting fleece, averaging 5kg across the board.
Shearing occurs in mid-August for the mature sheep, and while Mr Doyle would ideally love to try shearing every nine months to maximise their wool output, he said it's logistically not possible with the volume of sheep required to be shorn.
The four-month-old lambs are shorn at the same time as their mums and are then weaned, with the belief that without their wool, the lambs will redirect their energy into gaining weight faster.
Demand for both wool and meat has continued to stay strong throughout two very optimal seasons in the Wheatbelt, and Mr Doyle feels very fortunate to be involved in the sheep industry.
"I feel very thankful to have come into the sheep industry at an exciting time like this, with record sheep prices and wool values being right up there as well," he said.
"There's definitely challenges, like any industry, particularly around live export and mulesing.
"But once there's a better way, we will of course adapt whatever better practices are available and keep pushing through these challenges.
"We just try to keep it simple.
"We run as large a volume as we can manage, spend a lot of time and effort making sure we get the balance of genetics, wool quality, meat characteristics and feed ratios right in order to get the most out of our Merinos."
