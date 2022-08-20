Farm Weekly

Gene unity critical says Murdoch University professor

By Shannon Beattie
August 20 2022 - 4:00am
Gene unity needed to meet growing demand

WITH the population of Asia and Australasia predicted to grow to 5.5 billion by 2050, new gene edited technologies have the ability to make a major contribution to increasing the world's food supply for both farmers and consumers.

