Gene unity needed to meet growing demand

WITH the population of Asia and Australasia predicted to grow to 5.5 billion by 2050, new gene edited technologies have the ability to make a major contribution to increasing the world's food supply for both farmers and consumers.
However, for that to happen the regulatory harmonisation of gene edited crops and produce is crucial and without it, crop industries may face the same trade issues which have limited wider commercialisation of genetically modified crops.
One issue is the lack of understanding as to the differences between GE and GM.
GE tools modify existing genetic material in ways that can yield beneficial outcomes, whereas GM introduces novel configurations of genetic materials typically derived from other organisms.
The other issue is that many countries draw their national positions on regulatory status from international conventions and as these conventions are not in sync with rapidly-evolving technological progress, it creates a regulatory lag.
Murdoch University professor of agricultural biotechnology Michael Jones said biotechnology provided an example where science diplomacy could be used to facilitate effective science communication between stakeholders and promote impactful scientific outcomes in multilateral negotiations, including harmonisation of regulatory triggers for plant-based GE.
Science diplomacy is a policy discussion in which the aim is to combine the values of science and diplomacy, to help provide technical solutions to global challenges such as food security.
"The multilateral treaty system and ongoing negotiations at the United Nations and other regional organisations is likely to have a direct impact on regulations related to commercialisation of biotechnology products," Dr Jones said.
"There is a real need to include current scientific knowledge on GE products in the context of the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety, which deals with the environmental release of biotech crops.
"Without clarity on the regulatory status of GE crops in the international treaty process, efforts to harmonise regulations will be more difficult and can lead to institutional drift."
Dr Jones has been working closely with Muhammad Adeel from Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the role of science diplomacy in international trade.
According to the pair, since science diplomacy brings together a wide array of stakeholders on the table, it leads to more actionable and thorough discussions on barriers to entry in agri-trade.
At the moment, there is some level of treaty conflict between the mandates of the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety and the Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures, under the World Trade Organisation.
Science diplomacy can help bridge that gap and also create capacity building opportunities for scientists, diplomats, and policy makers to learn from each other.
Ultimately, non-trade barriers are generally a function of information asymmetry and science diplomacy reduces that gap while improving the level of science communication to address consumer perception.
Dr Adeel said the jury was still out on the acceptance of gene edited biotech products, but acceptance data so far was slightly better.
"The same issues that have marred the commercialisation of biotech crops impact gene edited products, but the increase in the scale and impact of global challenges, such as climate change and food security, has resulted in a policy pressure to find alternate solutions fast," Dr Adeel said.
"The pace at which various countries across the world have deregulated some forms of gene editing is also a positive sign in the change in mindset.
"Furthermore, it has been argued that the commercialisation of gene edited products will ensure democratisation in the biotech markets as the technology is cheaper."
The frontiers of plant breeding are moving from transgenesis as a potentially dominant form of plant breeding, mainly because of the onerous and prohibitive regulations surrounding genetically modified organisms (GMOs).
In contrast, developing regulations are treating GE plants more as mutagenised crops, in a targeted rather than random way.
Since many thousands of commercialised crops derived from mutagenic treatments are available without regulation as GMOs, the developing regulatory landscape for GE crop products could mark the end of pointless battles over GMOs.
Dr Jones said there was an opportunity to fundamentally alter the risk-utility balance for GE products.
"It appears that increasingly more of the world's nations are proceeding to a rational approach of regulating GE crops, following the principle that like products should be regulated in the same way," he said.
"Some have been influenced by European Union policies and some are swayed by non-government organisations and activists, rather than because they disagree with the science.
"Commonly accepted definitions of SDN-1, SDN-2 and SDN-3 would be a great help and with the aid of science diplomacy and meaningful international discussions, harmonisation of GE regulations can be achieved, enabling the full benefits of GE technologies to be realised."
However, it's not such governments which need to get on board.
International trade is driven by various factors, one of the most important of which is public acceptance.
Market trends are driven by supply and demand side factors - public acceptance is a very significant demand side factor.
Exporters cannot merely push products in the market without consumer demand and acceptance.
Dr Adeel said the challenges of food security and climate change emerging now demand an urgent change in the way we look at the agri-trade and product supply chain.
"The available technology platforms for speed breeding, including gene editing, presents a viable solution," he said.
"However, it will require a whole-of-government approach to ameliorate regulatory hurdles while maintaining science-based risk regulation.
"Science diplomacy can be deployed to create necessary interdisciplinary capabilities among diplomats, scientists and policy makers to facilitate market access, public acceptance and create evidence enabled policy design."
Dr Jones and Dr Adeel presented their thoughts at a discussion on gene editing in Perth last month and will be teaming up again at a workshop in Malaysia next week.
