THE real estate industry is expecting the government to introduce new legislation limiting the power of landlords, in a bid to make the rental market more fair for tenants.
Proposed changes include removing the right of a property owner to terminate a tenancy unless done so on prescribed grounds and the removal of the requirement of a tenant to seek consent before making modifications to a property.
An independent analysis undertaken by Synergies Economic Consulting has shown the economic consequences of these changes would be drastic.
A survey of more than 7000 investors revealed 61 per cent would sell their properties if the proposed changes were implemented.
The report found tenants would pay up to $105 million extra in increased rents each year, while an estimated $142.5m in higher property management costs would be incurred annually across the rental sector.
These changes come at a time when Western Australian tenants are found to be the happiest tenants in Australia, which is puzzling many real estate experts.
REIWA president Damian Collins said although well intended, the proposals would make renting more difficult while also stripping investors of their rights.
"There are fewer than 2500 properties available for rent in Perth and vacancy rates across the State are at or near record lows," Mr Collins said.
"Now is not the time to introduce reforms that would further discourage investors from buying in WA.
"Mum and dad investors with one or two properties account for more than 90pc of all rental owners.
"Removing an owner's right to their property - a property they are using to secure their future - will deter people from investing in WA and put extra pressure on the WA government - and by extension taxpayers - to supply that housing."
Elders Real Estate State real estate manager Drew Cary said stipulated reasons to remove someone from a rental property included moving back into the house, the need to demolish the house or the need to substantially renovate the house.
"If you haven't got one of those three reasons, you cannot ask the tenant to leave, even though their lease has ended," Mr Cary said.
Currently if a landlord believes they have the wrong tenant in their house, they can wait until the lease ends - meaning both parties leave on good terms.
"If you can't do that, you have to evict them through a breach process, that's the only choice left to you now,"
Mr Cary said.
"That's a black spot on a tenants' rental record, which will be disclosed to future property management companies when asked."
Mr Cary believes this legislation will result in an increase in breaches, which will, in turn, begin to overwhelm the court system.
"The court process is already overwhelmed from dealing with breaches, and this is only going to get worse," he said.
"We are going to overwhelm our judicial system which is already overwhelmed with more problems by forcing a change like that.
"I see that as a lose-lose for everybody."
Mr Cary also warned that allowing tenants to carry out internal modifications was a "dangerous" path to take.
"I don't know where the fair ground in the middle is here, because what's going to happen is a tenant can modify a house internally, but the amount of bond they are paying will not increase," he said.
"So the landlord will be taking on a lot of additional risk, but no additional compensation in case things go wrong."
If a tenant decides to hang some picture frames, and then patches up the wall but uses a different paint colour, the landlord might ask for them to paint the entire wall to remedy the mistake.
But if the wall is a different colour, then the landlord will ask for them to repaint the entire room.
Mr Cary said this would result in an increase in the number of disputes, as tenants were likely to refuse half way through the process.
"I don't see that as being a clever move either, because it'll add to the number of disputes that occur, it'll add to the workloads of the courts and the landlords will not be compensated for the additional risk they are taking on because the bonds won't increase," Mr Cary said.
"I think that's lose-lose again."
It is estimated up to $1.3 billion in government funding would be required by the social housing sector to meet the additional demand of the rental market due to reduced investment in the market.
"WA's residential tenancy laws are working well for the vast majority of the more than 222,000 rentals currently leased across the State, yet these proposals seek to alter the tenant-owner relationship for all," Mr Collins said.
"We need to encourage investment in WA and focus on addressing the rental shortage.
"Introducing these proposed reforms will make a bad situation worse and adversely affect the most vulnerable members of our community."
These proposed rental changes are coming at a time where it is already difficult to get investors into the property market, and Mr Cary has seen declines of about 10pc in most rental stock.
"Which means, we are heading in one direction," he said.
"We are going to go to a situation where you have a chronic undersupply of rental properties, and legislation like this will only exacerbate that problem.
"My fear is, it'll lead to further knee-jerk reactions to try and over compensate again, like putting rental increase caps on, because the price will shoot up, which will only make it worse again.
"So we will go to this spiral of legislating to try and correct a market force that is only inturn making the market force worse.
"I am quite fearful that this may well be a big step in the wrong direction."
Caporn Young head of property management Sheridan Currie said she believed the proposed changes will have a significant impact on investors, however it might not be 61pc of investors that leave the market, like people are predicting.
"Investors have their financial risk, and they are the ones that have the debt or that's how they are trying to make money, and I think if you lose control and you have to justify everything you do with your own investment, it's going to turn a lot of people away or make people think twice about buying investment properties," Ms Currie said.
"But I think knowing that someone could move in and do what they want to your property, providing they make good, is really daunting to a lot of people.
"A lot of people have a lot of pride and attachment to houses, so they want to know what's happening and what changes are being made."
Ms Currie said she was hoping for no changes, as it will be harder to regulate and it is important for owners to have control over their properties.
"Change is scary, and a lot of owners will be really concerned what that means for their property, and what potential changes can be made to it without their knowledge," Ms Currie said.
"On our side of things it means having a good agent becomes even more important to perhaps notice these changes that tenants are making, and making sure they are fixed at the end."
