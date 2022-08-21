THERE is a growing sense of urgency for Australia agriculture to improve its environmental impact and adapt to technology that shows it is willing to make a difference.
That was one of the key messages from Dave Stanko, the head of commercial sustainability at Nutrien Ag Solutions, when addressing farmers at the recent McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo.
Mr Stanko's role is to ensure the global company's customers can quantify environmental performance, while still keeping an eye on agronomy.
"I think the importance of agronomy can not be overstated as we have a growing plan to feed (the world), but we do have an environmental outcome that we need to be concerned about," Mr Stanko said.
"That is our mission at Nutrien Ag Solutions - to make our customers more sustainable and more profitable."
Why does this matter and who cares about it?
Mr Stanko said there was plenty of pressure on agriculture.
He pointed to a 2021 study that showed nine in 10 Australians were more likely to purchase a product they deemed ethical and sustainable.
While it didn't necessarily mean consumers were willing to pay more, it showed their purchasing decision was more complex than just being based on price and quality.
Mr Stanko said the growth and success of Unilever's sustainable living brands supported this, with 75 per cent of the multinational company's growth coming from brands underneath its sustainable living portfolio.
He said for investors, the environmental and social governance (ESG) focus had more than doubled since 2016 and nearly 50pc of all institutional capital investments looked at ESG metrics before making an investment decision.
Based on those figures, Mr Stanko said companies that were not disclosing their ESG risk and developing plans to reduce that risk may lose access to capital markets.
"That is incredibly important if you are a company that is working in agriculture, regardless of your place in the supply chain - it really does affect all of us," Mr Stanko said.
"Eventually ESG reporting, including your carbon footprint, will likely become a standard annual process for everybody in the ag food supply chain.
"It is important to note it is coming and there is a lot of investor pressure that is really forcing that."
Mr Stanko said if the private sector could not demonstrate meaningful progress towards government goals, regulators would almost certainly step in.
"It is one of the reasons we think being proactive can help hold off regulation in our industry," he said.
So why does this matter to Australians?
"Seventy three per cent believe our way of life is threatened over the next 100 years and 68pc believe that threat will materialise over the next 25 years," Mr Stanko said.
"So this shows it is in the minds of consumers and Australians, in general, think climate change does have an impact on our daily lives.
"Only 50pc of respondents believed that it was a 25-year issue 10 years ago and that number is now 68pc.
"So that shows there is a growing sense of urgency and it is unlikely to fade - we don't see that consumer sentiment going anywhere but up."
Mr Stanko said in recent years they have seen funds with an ESG focus outperform traditional funds "which means there are additional returns out there for those funds that are looking at ESG-based investors".
He said the growing demand for ESG-focused investments had changed from being a niche opportunity to becoming a way to invest.
"Possibly more alarming is at this point what really affects our customers is that 91pc of banks are now looking at ESG performance of customers in their loan portfolio," he said.
"So if you are not like Nutrien and you don't have public investors you have to worry about, you probably have the bank involved in your operation and if they haven't started asking these questions, they are likely to start asking these questions soon."
Mr Stanko pointed to a world map showing the countries that had committed to reduce emissions as part of the 2015 Paris Accord and while there are a few yet to ratify their commitment, he said it was a global effort.
"The new Australian Government has committed to reducing emissions by 43pc by 2030, with a net zero commitment by 2050 and if you look at the 2005 baseline of 600 million tonnes, that means we in Australia need to cut 250mt of annual emissions out of our national inventory by the end of this decade," he said.
"For agriculture, we are an annual sales cycle - that means we have about eight growing seasons to show meaningful progress towards this goal otherwise, if we can't show we are making progress in the private sector, we can expect the public sector to come in and regulate parts of our business."
Mr Stanko said agriculture today contributed to about 15pc of the greenhouse gas inventory in Australia with energy and transportation contributing more.
"As we work to decarbonise the private sector, it is important to note that reductions are needed from all sectors," he said.
"No matter how small your piece of this pie is, the expectations are that every sector will carry its own weight and find a way to reduce its emissions by 43pc.
"No one sector is expected to bear the burden, this affects all of us and certainly has a big impact on how we expect our operations to work going forward."
So what are companies doing about it?
Mr Stanko said nearly every company up and down the supply chain was working to understand what the emissions footprint looked like in their business.
He said this was particularly difficult in agriculture that was trying to quantify greenhouse gas emissions associated with things such asequipment and fertiliser use which can be complicated.
Mr Stanko said there was a lot of buzz around things such as using asparagopsis (red seaweed) to reduce cattle methane emissions and believed there was a lot of promise in some of the associated technologies, but "we need the science to evolve so we can ensure we are getting credit for those reductions across the supply chain".
"It will require a lot of collaboration - if you are a food company and you are looking for improvement in your supply chain, most of the footprints, it's upstream in your field and in your operations," he said.
"If you are a Kelloggs, Unilever or a PepsiCo and you are looking to decarbonise your supply chain, again most of it sits within agriculture."
Mr Stanko said agriculture needed to embrace a meaningful improvement and collaboration and that was part of his goal at Nutrien Ag Solutions.
He said the company was working to understand its greenhouse footprint and assessing options to reduce its impact - and it recently announced a $1 billion investment in Louisiana, Canada, to reduce its carbon footprint of ammonia production by about 90pc.
He said it was a big investment from that side of the business to try and decarbonise fertiliser production.
"We are also expanding our digital tools in Australia so that we can measure environmental performance of all our customers and we are helping to connect our customers to supply chain stakeholders with a particular interest in those who are willing to pay," Mr Stanko said.
"We believe that there is a lot of value in improving and quantifying environmental performance and we think that the supply chain is ready to pay in certain instances.
"Those connections are critical because how you grow is just as important as what you grow."
So what can Australian farmers do?
Mr Stanko said that was a complex answer and said many growers would have been approached by a project developer looking to sequester carbon.
His advice at this point in time was to be patient, saying the carbon markets were new and there were a lot of things to be worked out to make them more scaleable.
"With carbon prices expected to rise to the end of this decade, time really is on your side," Mr Stanko said.
"The expectation is that carbon will continue to appreciate in value towards the end of this decade and there will be many more opportunities to engage in carbon markets.
"If you do decide to sign up for a program, we recommend understanding the risks.
"What happens in 25 years' time if you are at the end of a three-year drought and your carbon stocks have reversed and there is the potential you have to go back to the carbon market and buy the carbon you sold 25 years ago?
"So if you are engaging, ask the tough questions of those developers so that you understand all the risks associated with engaging in carbon markets."
Mr Stanko said entering a carbon credit agreement would also have an impact on future land sales because there was a caveat placed on the land "and you have agreed to maintain those practices for a 25-plus year period".
In the short-term, he said there was an opportunity to differentiate your business.
"We see an opportunity for those businesses that go through a carbon neutral certification program so that you can be selling crops off your farm with carbon neutral designation and we believe the supply chain is willing to pay a premium for those crops," he said.
He said in the future farmers might not be able to sell their grain to a certain buyer unless they had collated data and "you understand the greenhouse gas footprint of that grain coming off your farm".
