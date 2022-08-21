WHILE a Western Australian machinery dealership continues to expand its footprint here and in the Eastern States, looking after its people is core to its ongoing success, the audience in the Nutrien Ag Solutions Presenters' Tent at the McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo were told last Friday.
McIntosh Group chief executive officer David Capper said his business had changed significantly in the past three years, from employing 250 people to more than 400 across the McIntosh & Son (the retail dealership division), McIntosh Distribution (a wholesaler for mostly agricultural equipment for products) and McIntosh CE (another wholesale distribution business which started in May 2021 and is the national distributor for Case Construction Equipment).
Mr Capper reflected on the company's plan to attract people to the business that was started by the McIntosh family in 1955 in Wongan Hills, and how to support and develop them, so hopefully they stayed for the long-term.
He said they were proud of their regional training organisation (RTO) status that was established in late 2019.
"We took our first intake of apprentices in 2020 and we have been growing our apprentice numbers ever since," Mr Capper said.
The RTO is run by four full-time lecturers who train the northern apprentices at the Wongan Hills dealership and the southern apprentices at the Katanning dealership,
"We have completely developed the curriculum for the heavy duty diesel mechanical apprenticeship from the ground up to suit us and our business and to ensure that the quality of the training to our apprentices has improved," he said.
"The core idea of starting the RTO was to improve the training of our apprentices to make them productive, quicker, so we could afford to have more of them and they got better job satisfaction, so therefore stay around longer.
"That was the basis and so far that seems to have worked.
"We have got four passionate trainers who are constantly developing the curriculum and improving it."
Starting with the heavy duty mechanical apprenticeship, from next year they will also offer auto electrical apprenticeships, so staff can do a dual trade.
"As we have learnt more about training and development, the program has extended beyond the certified training," Mr Capper said.
The company has also introduced a milestone program where apprentices are exposed to groups of skills and tasks in six monthly blocks, giving them a richer workplace experience.
"Hopefully they are feeling more fulfilled in their roles and hopefully they see they are being invested in and developed and continue with us and continue in the industry," he said.
They are also in discussions with Hale School to start a Certificate II workplace program to help attract more people to the agriculture industry and from an earlier age.
"One thing that we know, apprentices and technicians in particular, really enjoy ongoing training and development and we try and teach that as much as we possibly can," Mr Capper said.
"As a result of the RTO we have seen our apprentice numbers grow which has been a conscious effort."
In 2019 they had about 25 apprentices on the books and that has since grown to about 60 with the expectation of reaching 75 by this time next year
"That is obviously feeding the pipe to allow us to support the equipment we have got out in the paddock," Mr Capper said.
"Once you have got good people in your organisation, you have to keep them and continue to give them opportunities and there are lots of ways we can do that, and training and leadership training is one way."
Mr Capper said another focus was finding the next step for staff.
Across all their divisions they have been able to create new staff opportunities which helps advance careers.
He said development of a new RTK (Real-Time Kinematic) network has created a great opportunity for one staff member in the precision farming space.
"It was his idea, he came up with idea and the model, we let him run with it," Mr Capper said.
He said programs like that meant employees were more engaged and they got to see their ideas develop and "at the same time, providing a better outcome for our customers".
Mr Capper also responded to concerns about the recent acquisition of Purcher International in Geraldton, on the same road as the McIntosh & Son Geraldton branch and what that means going forward.
"Our approach is to continue to offer two dealerships in Geraldton, so we will still have the McIntosh & Son dealership and up the road they will continue to operate the Purcher International dealership," Mr Capper said.
Mr Capper said they would have a single sales team but separate parts and separate service departments at each location.
He said the single sales team model rationale was simple.
"Customers like to form a relationship with a person and they don't want to be forced to switch and change that relationship based on the products they want to buy, but also from our internal point of view, we didn't want two people driving up the same driveway, both with McIntosh & Son shirts on, providing two different quotes, nor did we want to choose for a customer what quote they want to receive," Mr Capper said.
"So we decided a blended sales team offering a range of products was the right way to do it."
Everyone has a story to tell. Tell me yours.
