NEWDEGATE mixed farmers Peter and Rochell Walker were forced to hold onto their lambs significantly longer than normal this year.
The Walkers, who own Wattledale Estate, farm across 5700 arable hectares with 3200-4000ha of crop, and also mate 2500-3000 sheep.
Usually, the couple would sell up to 2000 lambs for processing between April and July, depending on price, shearing and size.
This year, they sold their first consignment in April, second in June and a third in July.
Two weeks ago 350 of the remaining 500 old-season lambs left the property and were sold for 680c per kilogram carcase weight (CWT) compared to 780c/kg CWT in July and 820c/kg CWT in April.
When you do the maths - it is a fair gap, particularly given the price usually increases through May-July.
Mr Walker hoped to offload the remaining 150 in the next month.
However - unless space is made available - he may have no other choice than to hold them through until live export trade resumes.
Given the tail end are Merino wether lambs, Mr Walker can make money from their wool.
"We have been extremely fortunate the delay has occurred in a good year," Mr Walker said.
"We had an early break and have had good follow up rain so have been able to utilise pasture to reduce our feed costs.
"With grain at almost record prices we did buy an additional 60 tonnes (at $420/tonne), but the pellets have been more of a supplement than a base for the lambs feed."
Old season lambs have taken up an extra 240ha, which Wattledale Estate would normally allocate to lambing ewes or cropping.
As breeding ewes did not need to be fed this year, the budget for sheep feed was still intact.
Many of the lambs left onfarm will need to be crutched at an additional cost, before they are sent off.
Mr Walker said grain and wool could be stored for years, but lamb was expensive to store both live and processed.
Fortunately, he said processors hadn't penalised him "too much" for oversized lambs.
"Our July consignment contained one rogue lamb that dressed at 45kg," he said.
"We normally look to average 24-26kg each consignment."
Wattledale estate lamb in July-August, meaning their lambs are approaching 12 months of age.
The Walkers hope the sheep retain their lambs' teeth for another two months.
If it wasn't for the rain, they would have struggled to maintain condition without using the feedlot.
This would have been costly - and financially irresponsible - with high grain prices and no definite turnoff date.
"If this is the new normal, we will look to sell our lambs in December to April," Mr Walker said.
"This would allow us to clear the decks for seeding and lambing.
"At the current rate, unless live export can move some of the backlog, the supply chain will continue to back up as the spring flush of lambs rapidly approaches."
Mr Walker expressed his nervousness ahead of the spring flush, as traditionally the price for old season lambs would fall as soon as new season lambs reached the market in significant volumes.
He said without rain the market would have been flooded with lambs and - as a result - crashed the price.
Or people could have held them, leading to major welfare issues for lambs and other stock onfarm.
"We have been trying to gradually increase our livestock numbers the past few years," Mr Walker said.
"This hiccup has exposed a risk we hadn't considered to our business.
"We will probably drop our numbers by 500-1500 ewes in the coming year to ensure operational flexibility so we can maintain animal welfare while also getting other jobs done on the farm."
While the Walkers enjoy sheep farming, labour issues, shearer shortages, live export concerns and massive climate variability between seasons, means sheep are not the simple, low input, low risk enterprise they once were.
So what could be done to help ease the pressure on processors?
Mr Walker said they needed access to skilled, reliable and consistent labour.
Not only that, but also to freight, which allowed them to get their product to market in a timely, cost effective manner.
"We understand that the processors are working hard to do as much as they have room for," he said.
"They just don't have capacity for current supply.
"Any more disruptions would be a major impediment to the industry."
