IN a normal year, Pingaring sheep producer Dean Wyatt would have no old season lambs onfarm in June.
However, due to a number of factors - including COVID, labour shortages and killing space - he's still feeding 450-head (down from 1100-head a fortnight ago) through the feedlot.
Mr Wyatt runs a mixed cropping and sheep operation, running Merino ewes and mating some to White Suffolk rams.
Usually, he aims for a February shearing, but this was pushed back to April due to COVID.
By that stage, seeding was well underway and the sheep could not be moved into the feedlot until the end of May.
Mr Wyatt said they only needed a couple of weeks in the feedlot, however his agent couldn't source any killing space in the abattoirs.
He said there had also been issues with chilling and container space.
"It has meant we have to feed them for longer.
"We sent some off a fortnight ago, they would usually average 20 kilograms carcase weight (CWT), but these were up to 25kg CWT.
"Thankfully, only a few were overweight and ended up getting docked."
Feedlotting in winter is less than ideal and extra management is required to keep the pens clean.
But a cracking start to the season has eased the pressure and meant there is more grain on hand.
In comparison, other areas of WA unfortunately weren't as fortunate and have only just finished feeding grain out now.
Despite the challenges, Mr Wyatt said everyone in the livestock industry was trying to do the right and fair thing.
He said - being a July lamber - his lambs would have another month before their teeth cracked.
"In saying that, I think plenty of new season lambs are starting to come to market now.
"So it will depend on whether or not processors are keen to take that old season lamb."
Mr Wyatt said the current situation highlighted the importance of having another market option - such as live export - for sheep.
While he admitted to not using the trade anymore, it was something he would consider if he needed to.
"If I had plenty of pasture, I'd probably hold onto my wether lambs, shear them and put them on the boat," he said.
"That's a great option for people who do have a bit of pasture."
Mr Wyatt's lambs have 40mm of wool and are only 25mm away from shearing.
He has been marking new season lambs in recent weeks.
"Spring flush is where troubles could possibly rear their head again, maybe more severely," he said.
"A lot of people - such as the early lambers - want to try and get rid of their sheep before harvest.
"Whether or not that's possible, I'm not sure, but in general everyone is working together to get sheep through the system."
