Live trade plays big role in WA market

ONLY a few months ago, Western Australia's live sheep export trade was a hot topic of discussion.
And the importance of the trade has been magnified recently, as labour shortages continue to impact the processing capacity of abattoirs.
Many sheep producers are eagerly awaiting the end of the northern hemisphere live export moratorium next month, whereby ships are no longer halted.
Live sheep exports by sea to, or through, the Middle East are prohibited from leaving Australia between June 1 and September 14.
Currently, two main exporters operate with live sheep out of WA and utilise two main vessels on a 35-day rotation between Fremantle and Gulf countries.
Additional vessels are employed occasionally if in-market demand is sufficient to take additional capacity.
Rural Export and Trading WA vessels load around 55,000-head of sheep per shipment.
According to RETWA manager Murray Frangs, live export provides about 10 per cent of the turn-off capacity in WA.
However, the trade's real importance was volume, timing and the flexibility of quality needed.
Mr Frangs said availability of sheep for live export had not been a major issue in recent years, as markets were dedicated to buyers.
He said they would always paid the going rate, which enabled buyers to source sheep as needed.
"The ability for live exports to export an increased number of sheep is limited by the fact that as an industry we are unable to ship all year round," Mr Frangs said.
"As a result, our buyers seek alternative supply for three months of the year.
"For this reason our in-market stakeholders need to ensure a consistency of supply and availability of shipping times plays a big part in assessing the capacity."
Mr Frangs added, that exporters operated at the maximum capacity afforded to them with the industry conditions and regulations.
He said current pricing off-farm limited the ability to seek additional or increased shipments into more price sensitive markets such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia.
"We consider these markets in particular have an additional potential of a few million head per annum, but as mentioned are very price sensitive.
"Recent history has forced these markets to secure alternative supply of either protein (through poultry etcetera) or alternative live export suppliers from South Africa, Somalia and Sudan, as well as European countries such as Romania, Spain and Georgia.
"At the current time live exports would be expected to achieve around 450,000 head per annum.
"This is the current capacity as our markets are getting used to no supply during June - September and recent higher off-farm pricing limiting the capacity to develop new/increased market share."
The export industry has been consistent with this volume of around 450,000 head for a number of years now.
Producers have been able to compensate for the drop off in live export numbers by meeting the restocker and processor demand from the east coast, which has taken 1.5 to 1.8m head per year recently.
Mr Frangs said while the restocker and processor demand from the east coast was a limited opportunity, live exports were looking to maintain a turn-off consistency for producers in the shipping periods.
