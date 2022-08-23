Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Merinos a profitable option at Boyup Brook

By Trinity Edwards
August 23 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Suitability and profitability are two reasons Merinos have been essential to the Inglis familys farm at Boyup Brook for 130 years, including third generation farmer David Inglis and his youngest son Rory.

MERINOS are a suitable and profitable option for Bondfield Farms, Boyup Brook, which is why third-generation farmer David Inglis and his family have decided to stick to the breed.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.