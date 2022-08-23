MERINOS are a suitable and profitable option for Bondfield Farms, Boyup Brook, which is why third-generation farmer David Inglis and his family have decided to stick to the breed.
David, Mary-Anne and their two sons Archie and Rory, currently run 3700 Merinos over their 880-hectare property, much of which has been farmed by the Inglis family for 130 years.
The family currently mates 2300 ewes, runs 30 beef heifers and this season has planted 105 hectares to canola and barley.
Mr Inglis has worked on and off the family farm for 30 years as a contract shearer, farmhand and cattle transporter, but profitable livestock returns over the past 12 months has enabled him to work back on the farm full-time.
"It's a good time to be in the agricultural industry, with both livestock and cropping enterprises reaping rewards," Mr Inglis said.
"We have recently combined the two, but Merinos have always been essential to our operation and 630ha is designated for grazing our sheep and cattle."
The continued purchase of local genetics and the type of sheep the family are breeding is well-suited to the area.
Mr Inglis said they have been on Westerdale bloodlines for 30 years and value their product and the genetic influence they have made to the flock.
"We mate the majority of our ewes to Merino sires for an eight-week period from December to January," he said.
"Our rams are joined at a 1:50 ratio and we continue to buy locally from Westerdale because their sheep are heavy wool cutters with solid frames and have open, well-nourished fleeces."
Last season they purchased 14 sires to a top of $2600, at an average of $2036 and chased those rams averaging 17 microns.
Pregnancy scanning for the past 10 years has helped the family achieve a 92 per cent lambing, however Mr Inglis hopes this will increase as they trial confinement feeding throughout mating this coming season.
"I've been closely watching local producers benefit from it and I think it could work well in our program," he said.
Lambing starts on May 17, and Mr Inglis tries to stay out of the paddocks as much as possible for the first month to reduce mismothering.
"Supplementary feeding begins at the start of February until green feed is available and we feed approximately 285 grams/day twice a week, opposed to three times a week," Mr Inglis said.
"We have made some adjustment and now buy in nutritious, high protein pellets from Kojonup Feeds in place of our own grown oats.
"They keep our sheep fuller for longer and have reduced feeding time."
The ewes are also supported by a superior calcium lick before lambing which has made a big improvement to the strength of the lambs at marking time.
"When the lambs are yarded at the end of July, they are bouncing around with plenty of energy," Mr Inglis said.
"In the past, without the support of mineral licks, the lambs have come in lacklustre and clearly lacking in dietary needs."
Over the past two years the family has been joining approximately 300 yellow to black tag ewes to Poll Dorset rams which are often sold in lamb to producers looking for replacements.
"We are at peak carrying capacity running three sheep to the acre, and these types of ewes must go," he said.
Like the Merino sires, the family purchases its quality Poll Dorset rams locally from Wilgarna Poll Dorsets to join to the selected ewes for prime lamb production.
Crutching and jetting the main flock before the flies come in is completed by early October and shearing begins in March.
The flock averages 18.5 micron and achieves a regular wool cut of 5.4 kilograms greasy fleece weight.
"We drop 1000 ewe lambs annually and 700 to 800 are kept as replacement breeders," Mr Inglis said.
"They are shorn in October and again in August at seven to eight months old to bring them back in line with the main flock."
The hogget's wool is currently averaging 17.5 micron and is sold off-shears.
The main clip is sent in March for appraisal and if the family is satisfied, it is sold at once through Nutrien Wool.
The Inglis family received $47 per head for their wool, achieving an average yield of 67pc.
When the weather warms up, the wether lambs are shorn and sold in November off green feed, averaging $125 a head last year.
They are approximately five to six months of age and are typically sought after by a regular Grass Patch producer but they have gone to the Eastern States as well.
"Merinos and their dual-purpose qualities have brought in a steady income for us over the many years, however, as farmers we must always be planning ahead and adapt to industry and land requirement," Ms Inglis said.
The family recently purchased back some adjacent land at the western end of their farm which was originally sold by Mr Inglis's parents and planted to blue gums.
Unlike their home property, which is on the eastern side, ideal wool growing country, equipped with the shearing shed and produces quality pastures in its loamy soil type, the recently acquired 240 hectares differs.
"The new property has old cattle yards on it and is gravel over a clay which is ideal for cropping," he said.
"It is this reason, and the fact that canola prices are good, that we have planted a small crop this season, with plans to extend to 250ha next year."
The family's Merinos won't go far, however breeding numbers could marginally change with the increase in cropping and the introduction of a self-shedding sheep breed.
"Merinos are a tradition in our farming business, I couldn't image an empty wool shed and there isn't a sheep breed better suited to our area," Mr Inglis said.
"However, we can't pretend not to see the problems facing us and for that reason we must adjust in some way."
