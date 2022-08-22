Farm Weekly
Kolindale and Woolkabin studs take wins at WA Sheep Expo & Ram Sale

By Jodie Rintoul
August 22 2022 - 11:30pm
The Patterson familys Woolkabin stud, Woodanilling, won the Elders Expo Four shorn after April 20 class at this years Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Ram Sale. With the group of Poll Merino rams were Russell McKay (left), Elders stud stock, judge Bill Cowan, Crichton Vale stud, Narembeen, Kevin Broad, Elders stud stock, Woolkabin stud connections Ben Patterson with his sons James and Blake, Wayne Byrne, Shear Force Shearing, Katanning, Chris, Tom and Eric Patterson, Nathan King, Elders stud stock and judge Shaun Counsel, Warrening Gully, Williams.

A QUALITY line-up of young rams once again made decisions difficult for the judges in the Elders Expo Fours competition, which attracted near record entries at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo and Ram Sale at Katanning last week.

