A QUALITY line-up of young rams once again made decisions difficult for the judges in the Elders Expo Fours competition, which attracted near record entries at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo and Ram Sale at Katanning last week.
This year studs put forward 29 quality entries across the two classes - rams shorn before April 20 and rams shorn after April 20 - for judges Bill Cowan, Crichton Vale stud, Narembeen and Shaun Counsel, Warrening Gully, Williams, to cast their eyes over.
The aim of the competition, which is into its 28th consecutive year of Elders sponsorship, is to crown the most outstanding two teams from the previous year's drop of rams in terms of evenness and type.
The biggest class by far was the prior to April 20 shearing, with 22 groups contesting this class, while the other class attracted seven entries.
And in the bigger class it was the Ledwith family's Kolindale stud, Dudinin, which claimed top honours and the rosette for the best four rams shorn before April 20.
The quality team of upstanding Poll Merino rams from Kolindale made a big impression on the judging pair for not only their evenness, but also their wool quality and structures.
Mr Cowan said it was a tough job to split the top teams in the class as they were some of the best sheep he had seen.
"We found it hard to split the top groups when we judged them in the pens so we brought the top nine out onto the mat and it made it even harder to split them as they were all so good," Mr Cowan said.
"You could have thrown a blanket over the top six teams - they were all outstanding."
In the end Mr Cowan said they went for the Kolindale team as their winners as they were a very even team.
"The four rams in the Kolindale team were all one type and the most even team on the mat," he said.
"All four have good stud wools, are structurally correct and stand up square.
"They are an impressive group of four young rams which are hard to fault."
The Kolindale team was made up of May-drop rams from the stud's Kolindale Lustre family.
The four March blade shorn rams had current wool tests of 21.0 micron, 3.9 SD, 99.1 per cent comfort factor (CF); 20.8 micron, 3.6 SD, 99.1pc CF; 20.7 micron, 3.1 SD, 99.0pc CF and 21.1 micron, 3.6 SD and 99.6pc CF.
Finishing second in the class for rams, shorn before April 20 was the Blight family's Seymour Park stud, Dudinin, with a team of four Poll Merino rams which were blade shorn in March.
Mr Cowan said the Seymour Park team was still very even but just didn't have the scope of the winning Kolindale stud team.
"All four Seymour Park rams have outstanding, sharp, go anywhere wools," Mr Cowan said.
"They are also well-grown, structurally correct sires."
The team was made up of three AI-bred sons of Gunallo 295 and one Coromandel 419 son.
In terms of wool figures the team had measurements of 20.6 micron, 3.0 SD, 99.4pc CF; 20.5 micron, 3.2 SD, 99.4pc CF; 19.8 micron, 2.9 SD, 99.5pc CF and 19.7 micron, 3.0 SD and 99.4pc CF.
In the class for rams, shorn after April 20 it was the Patterson family's Woolkabin stud, Woodanilling, that finished in top spot.
Woolkabin's team of Poll Merinos clearly impressed the judges with Mr Counsel giving plenty of praise to the team when it was announced the winner.
He said all four Woolkabin rams were structurally correct and very good types.
"They all have very similar surfaces and style in their wools," Mr Counsel said.
"Their wools are sharp, white and well-nourished.
"They are four very good Poll rams."
The team has March wool test figures of; 17.0 micron, 2.6 SD, 100pc; 20.4 micron, 3.5 SD, 98.5pc CF; 19.9 micron, 3.8 SD, 98.8pc CF and 18.5 micron, 2.9 SD, 99.9pc CF to go with bodyweights of 110kg, 113kg 95.5kg and 109kg.
In terms of the breeding, one of the rams was by Woolkabin 192813, two were by Wallaloo Park 190226 one ram was by an AI-back up sire.
Like last year in this class, the Hobley family's Wiringa Park stud, Nyabing, had to settle for second place with its team of Poll Merinos.
The Wiringa Park team had two different sires represented.
There were three AI-bred sons of Moorundie Poll NE73008 which had May wool tests of 17.1 micron, 3.5 SD, 100pc CF; 18.0 micron, 3.6 SD, 99.9pc CF; 18.1 micron, 3.5 SD, 99.4pc CF and all weighed 104kg.
The fourth ram in the team was a 106.5kg, ET-bred son of Wallaloo Park 190226 which had May wool figures of 18 micron, 3.4 SD and 99.7pc CF.
Mr Counsel said the Wiringa Park team had four very good young sheep with plenty of potential in front of them.
"They all have beautiful, sharp, white crimpy wools and good structures," Mr Counsel said.
"They just got pipped by the Woolkabin team as they were not quite as even in the bodies as the four Woolkabin rams."
