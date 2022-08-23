Farm Weekly
Home/Newsletter Feed

Rangeview stud, Darkan wins Rabobank Trophy at Katanning

By Jodie Rintoul
Updated August 23 2022 - 9:19am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2022 Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Ram Sale, Rabobank Trophy for the best team of five sheep was exhibited by the King familys Rangeview stud, Darkan. Holding the August shorn group of two Merino rams, two Poll Merino ewes and a Merino ewe were Geraldine (left), John, Jodie, Melinda and Jeremy King, Rangeview stud, with Rabobank representatives Natalie Purdy (far left), Narrogin/Lake Grace, Phillip Thompson, Albany, Simon Bigwood, Albany and Martin Anderson, Bunbury.

AFTER finishing runner-up in the Rabobank Trophy for the best group of five sheep twice before, the King family's Rangeview stud, Darkan, which has been exhibiting in the show since the early 1990s, took the next step and claimed the trophy for the first time at this year's Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Ram Sale.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.