AFTER finishing runner-up in the Rabobank Trophy for the best group of five sheep twice before, the King family's Rangeview stud, Darkan, which has been exhibiting in the show since the early 1990s, took the next step and claimed the trophy for the first time at this year's Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Ram Sale.
As in the past seven years, the class was again open to a group of five sheep from the same stud and of the same shearing to attract strong entry numbers.
This year the team of five August shorn sheep (two Merino rams, one Merino ewe and two Poll Merino ewes) from the Rangeview stud, was one of three teams standing before the judges for appraisal.
When the Rangeview team was announced the winner, judge Paul Meyer, Mulloorie stud, Brinkworth, South Australia, said it was a unanimous decision by the judges to award the Rangeview team first place.
"They are a very good group of sheep and very even in terms of their wool and carcase traits right through," Mr Meyer said.
"They are five very productive animals with very good white wools from head to toe and they are all structurally sound.
"They were clear winners in our eyes."
The team comprised the stud's reserve grand champion August shorn Merino ram, which is ET-bred by Glen Donald 868 and had wool figures of 19.3 micron and 99.6 per cent comfort factor and its reserve champion August shorn fine-medium Merino ram which is AI-bred by Glen Donald 868 and has wool figures of 21.2 micron and 99.0pc CF.
Also in the team were the stud's grand champion August shorn Merino ewe, which is ET-bred by Merryville Giant and has wool figures of 18.5 micron and 100pc CF, plus the grand and reserve grand champion August shorn Poll Merino ewes, which are both AI-bred by Rock-Bank Rafer, which was the Rabobank supreme Merino ram of the year in 2018.
The two Poll Merino ewes have wool figures of 16.8 micron and 99.7pc and 18.8 micron and 99.5pc CF respectively.
