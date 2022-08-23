Farm Weekly

Deco Arts connects people in the Wheatbelt

By Jasmine Peart
August 23 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deco Arts team member Londa Finlayson (left) with Wheatbelt Health Network CEO Catherine Milliner.

THE Wheatbelt Health Network, after running 10 art workshops to connect people who are isolated or have disabilities, has released a pamphlet encouraging communities to run their own inclusive art workshops.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.