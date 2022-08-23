THE Wheatbelt Health Network, after running 10 art workshops to connect people who are isolated or have disabilities, has released a pamphlet encouraging communities to run their own inclusive art workshops.
The original project, called Deco Arts, travelled to communities from Wagin to Jurien Bay running workshops of different art mediums such as sculpture and mosaic.
Wheatbelt Health Network chief executive officer Catherine Milliner said the project reinforced the importance of using alternative therapies for individual wellbeing.
"It really highlighted the importance of connecting through art," Ms Milliner said.
"When I reflect back on that as CEO of a health organisation, health is more than just clinical - in front of a doctor, in front of a nurse - it's actually a bit broader than that."
Deco Arts team member Londa Finlayson said by connecting through art, people were able to open up about their struggles and experiences.
"If you are put in front of a painting - words, stories and your vulnerabilities generally flow," Ms Finlayson said.
"The stories and the connections - people opened up about their own capabilities, it was just amazing."
After the success of the workshops, Wheatbelt Health Network wanted to empower other communities to start their own art workshops by creating an inclusive art workshops pamphlet.
"We were a grassroots style funding program, and we want to share that with the whole of Western Australia - so they learn how to connect their communities through art therapy forms," Ms Finlayson said.
"There is this new cohort of people who are now looking at doing other things in other towns, and I think that's where the real magic of this project happens."
The inclusive network booklet is going to be spread through the community resource centre network.
"A lot of the outcomes from the project were to make sure we could impart the knowledge of how to run a workshop, and that's where the booklets have come in," Ms Milliner said.
"So communities can take that learned experience and reproduce it themselves."
The Deco Arts program is currently holding exhibitions throughout the Wheatbelt, showcasing the work of the students who participated, and will be visiting towns from Mukinbudin to Dumbleyung.
