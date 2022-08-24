Farm Weekly

ICPA members concerned about drawn out testing

By Jasmine Peart
August 24 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ICPA national president Alana Moller.

THERE is concern from parents of geographically distanced children regarding the accessibility of NAPLAN testing after recent changes have put the testing online and over a two-week period.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.