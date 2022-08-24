THERE is concern from parents of geographically distanced children regarding the accessibility of NAPLAN testing after recent changes have put the testing online and over a two-week period.
The impacts of both this testing system was highlighted in the 2021 NAPLAN results, where there were significant gaps between those educated in regional and remote communities compared to metropolitan students.
Isolated Children's Parents Association (ICPA) Queensland Vice President Wendy Henning said the results highlighted that educational opportunities and outcomes for rural, remote and very remote were not equivalent to their urban counterparts.
"While geographically isolated students have idiosyncrasies in their learning and living locations, away from their mainstream urban counterparts, they are a dynamic group that cannot be dismissed in considerations as their "data" for learning is an imperative as are all of their cohorts," Ms Henning said.
"The Federal Council has been made aware of instances where the circumstances of geographically isolated distance education students have meant they have been unable to participate in NAPLAN testing due to allowances not being made for their unique situations."
Some families don't have access to the internet and others can't make it to a school campus, but there have been reports of conjecture whether distance education students need to do NAPLAN on school campus.
ICPA national president Alana Moller said the impact of having to go to a school campus for NAPLAN testing is immense, as the tests have the potential to be spread over a longer period.
"The family would have to be away from home to attend the school for two weeks at a time," Ms Moller said.
She said the thought of having to relocate, up to 1000km away for a longer period of time was not practical.
With NAPLAN now being online, the issue of connectivity and internet connection for isolated schools also becomes an important factor.
"And the other thing we need to look at is small rural schools, and just ensuring that they have the availability of communication or technology to implement within their schools as well," Ms Moller said.
"We've spoken of small schools that are just in the middle of a paddock somewhere, if they don't have connectivity how does that whole cohort of children access NAPLAN if it's all online."
Ms Moller said just because a family lived in a rural or remote area in Australia, they "shouldn't have an inferior education".
"It's simply because we have an inequitable education system, where our children and our families being geographically isolated, have an inequitable situation," she said.
