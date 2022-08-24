Farm Weekly

AGT supports five regional communities

By Shannon Beattie
August 24 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yuna CWA plans to use the $20,000 from AGT to repair the building the towns playgroup operates in.

WHEN it comes to celebrating a birthday or anniversary, it's standard to blow out some candles and receive a few presents.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Western Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.