Big celebrations at the Aldersyde Agricultural Hall

By Shannon Beattie
August 24 2022 - 10:00am
More than 120 people attended the re-opening of Aldersyde Agricultural Hall on Saturday.

WHILE the Aldersyde Agricultural Hall's appearance hasn't really changed since it was built in 1918, its facilities have been drastically improved after a major renovation effort by the local community.

