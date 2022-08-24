WHILE the Aldersyde Agricultural Hall's appearance hasn't really changed since it was built in 1918, its facilities have been drastically improved after a major renovation effort by the local community.
The hall was officially re-opened last Saturday after two years of hard work and more than 100 years since the pioneer farming community was established.
In 2020, after several years of extremely well attended events at the hall, the committee members recognised there was an urgent need for an update and expansion to the kitchen and other facilities.
So began the process of a full kitchen and amenities renovation.
Upon discovering the hall had reverted back to Crown land by default, the Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage, offered the community the chance to purchase the Hall and adjacent recreation reserve.
The committee accepted this offer, giving it a sense of ownership and responsibility.
Committee member Jessie Spark said after the plans for the renovation were approved, there was a lot of fundraising and grant writing ahead of them.
"There are two things well known about the ladies in the Aldersyde area - they're not afraid of hard work and they can cook," Ms Spark said.
"So, they rolled up their sleeves and at the same time as writing and submitting grant applications, they cooked their way through catering for events around the region, to assist with raising enough money to finance this big renovation to the beloved Aldersyde Hall."
If that wasn't enough, COVID-19 threw a spanner in everyone's plans and timeframes, but not much stopped the motivated community.
Pandemic delays were inevitable and getting supplies was tricky at times, but with countless hours of preparations, communications and painting, it was with great pride the committee members re-opened the hall doors last weekend.
"The legacy of bringing people together has been deeply embedded in this active community and is stronger than ever thanks to the dedicated volunteers, some of whom are fifth generation farmers directly connected to those who established this area long ago," Ms Spark said.
"The Aldersyde Hall's committee members' goals were strengthening community, creating an inclusive and welcoming local hub, looking after one another and extending our hospitality to all."
More than 120 people attended the re-opening on Saturday and Aldersyde Hall hopes to welcome more guests the weekend of September 9-11 for the annual Caravan Weekend.
The renovation of the hall would not have been possible without support from the greater farming community as well as funding from the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal, Lotterywest, CBH Group, Stoddart Kitchen and Equipment, Community Bank Pingelly and Brookton and the Shire of Brookton.
