Debbie Dowden and Clayton South now on WALRC board

August 25 2022 - 5:00am
Southern Rangelands cattle producer Debbie Dowden and Wagin sheep producer Clayton South.

THE WA Livestock Research Council (WALRC) welcomed new producer members to council at its annual general meeting this week, with Wagin sheep producer Clayton South and Southern Rangelands cattle producer Debbie Dowden taking up two positions.

