THE WA Livestock Research Council (WALRC) welcomed new producer members to council at its annual general meeting this week, with Wagin sheep producer Clayton South and Southern Rangelands cattle producer Debbie Dowden taking up two positions.
They will join Richard Metcalfe, Manypeaks and Michael Humphry, Walebing, who were both re-appointed for a second term.
Challa Station owner and manager Ms Dowden said she was interested in research and development coming out on the ground in the Southern Rangelands.
"We've had very little R&D offerings in the region," Ms Dowden said.
"It is a difficult place to do research, but with technology and the opportunities associated with the expansion of data, I think we are slowly starting to come out of the too-hard-basket."
Ms Dowden said the entire area had undergone transition into cattle from sheep - due to the impact of wild dogs.
"We need that research into what's the best practice and management for cattle in the Southern Rangelands," she said.
"We can look at what has been produced for the Kimberley region, and we can look at what has been produced for the South West, but there is very little information for growers like us."
Meanwhile, Mr South said he wanted to help guide the research, so it was relevant to producers onfarm.
He said he was always looking to improve his own business, own bottom-line, genetics, management and pasture systems.
"It is almost me cherry picking some of the researcher's worker that is going to be relevant to me, as well as feeding back where I think there are gaps in the research," Mr South said.
"We have benefitted from a lot of research, so I am happy to give back."
Following what was a competitive process of appointments, WALRC chairwoman Bronwyn Clarke welcomed the new and returning members, noting the increasing responsibility that WALRC producer members must now undertake.
"As WALRC has grown into its role as a critical feeder of information into MLA (Meat & Livestock Australia) investment strategy, the tasks that WALRC members undertake are increasingly complex and influential," Dr Clarke said.
"It is evident that our council members really relish the intellectual challenge that the role involves and it means we are attracting outstanding candidates to the positions as they become available."
The WALRC meeting also marked the retirement of Walpole cattle producer Ken Shaw and Wickepin sheep producer Audrey Bird, who each had completed a three-year term.
Dr Clarke thanked Ms Bird for her mixed farming expertise and Mr Shaw for his extensive knowledge and passion for all things Rangelands.
WALRC is an initiative of MLA and its primary purpose is to ensure the research and extension needs of the WA red meat sector are progressed and funded.
