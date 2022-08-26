Business park looks promising

THE Peel Business Park has released nine stage two pre-sale lots for general service, commercial, manufacturing and fabrication, transport and logistics, wholesale storage, warehousing and agri-innovation.
The business park is a part of the Transform Peel initiative, a 35-year project projected to drive $16.2 billion per annum in economic output while creating up to 33,000 new jobs by 2050.
Advertisement
Stage One of the business park is already sold out, and features Australia's first Bushfire Centre of Excellence created by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services.
The Shire of Murray's Food Innovation Precinct is also at the park and will play a transformative role in WA food manufacturing, according to DevelopmentWA Chief Executive Frank Marra.
"The centre is a first-of-its-kind precinct in Western Australia for growers, producers and industry leaders to network, undertake commercial research and development, prototype and market test food products derived from Western Australian primary produce," Mr Marra said.
He believes the park will diversify the Peel region's economy by increasing employment opportunities and private investment and provide long-term growth for the area.
"Demand for industrial land in the Peel region has been high so we are pleased to release new lots to the market via pre-sale to facilitate growth in the area," Mr Marra said.
MORE AGRIBUSINESS NEWS:
"Businesses can benefit from its convenient position, east of the Kwinana Freeway, providing easy access to the southern corridor and Perth metropolitan area, as well as the South West and the ports of Kwinana, Bunbury and Fremantle, in addition to the airports."
Lands Minister John Carey said he believes the new lots will be popular for a range of businesses which could "take advantage of the park's exceptional connectivity to Kwinana Freeway, and the Kwinana, Fremantle and Bunbury ports".
"The popularity of Peel Business Park demonstrates how unlocking strategically located industrial land can support WA's economic prosperity and create opportunities for businesses," Mr Carey said.
A key feature is the renewable energy industrial microgrid, the first of its kind in WA, which is expected to save businesses up to 30 per cent in electricity costs when compared to regulated bundled tariffs.
"Peel Business Park is in a semi-rural area which prior to development had limited access to essential services, such as power," Mr Marra said.
"In keeping with our commitment to sustainability and innovation, we considered a renewable energy industrial microgrid would avoid a costly network upgrade and reduce carbon emissions from power generation while concurrently lowering power costs to businesses moving to the park.
"Crucially, it has also demonstrated a replicable, scalable and cost-effective approach to enabling development in electrically-constrained areas across Australia."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.