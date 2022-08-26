Farm Weekly
Stage 2 open for Peel Business Park

By Jasmine Peart
August 26 2022 - 2:00am
Business park looks promising

THE Peel Business Park has released nine stage two pre-sale lots for general service, commercial, manufacturing and fabrication, transport and logistics, wholesale storage, warehousing and agri-innovation.

